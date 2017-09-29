Yesterday afternoon in Spain, I had the pleasure and honor of hosting a seminar about WordPress security + automatic multi-backups to multiple servers located in different geographical locations. It’s the same topic of my most recent book. I hosted this seminar just after being invited to THU in Portugal last week. Hack Madrid invited me to its group, which had its meetup this time in MediaLab Prado.

The co-founders of Hack Madrid are Daniel Mery and José Luis Abia Elvira. MediaLab Prado can be visited on the web at MediaLab-Prado.es to discover its facilities and projects.

My book WordPress security + multi-backups can be found here. The link will automatically go to the closest Amazon page, wherever you are.

Photo credits

Photos courtesy of Lilian Vogel and Daniel Mary.

