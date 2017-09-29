WordPress security seminar in Madrid by Allan Tépper

At Hack Madrid’s meetup, Allan Tépper hosted a WordPress security seminar.

By Allan Tépper September 29, 2017 Distribution

Yesterday afternoon in Spain, I had the pleasure and honor of hosting a seminar about WordPress security + automatic multi-backups to multiple servers located in different geographical locations. It’s the same topic of my most recent book. I hosted this seminar just after being invited to THU in Portugal last week. Hack Madrid invited me to its group, which had its meetup this time in MediaLab Prado.

The co-founders of Hack Madrid are Daniel Mery and José Luis Abia Elvira. MediaLab Prado can be visited on the web at MediaLab-Prado.es to discover its facilities and projects.

My book WordPress security + multi-backups  can be found here. The link will automatically go to the closest Amazon page, wherever you are.

Photo credits

Photos courtesy of Lilian Vogel and Daniel Mary.

FTC disclosure

No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own.

Copyright and use of this article

The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalition magazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!


CREATING YOUR OWN DCP’S – USING AFTER EFFECTS AS AN INTERMEDIARY

Filmtools Filmmaker Friday Featuring Filmmaker Carter Allen

Allan Tépper

Born in Connecticut, United States, Allan Tépper is a bilingual consultant, multi-title author, tech journalist, translator, and language activist who has been working with professional video since the eighties. Since 1994, Tépper has been consulting both end-users and manufacturers through his Florida company. Via TecnoTur, Tépper has been giving video tech seminars in several South Florida’s universities and training centers, and in a half dozen Latin American countries, in their native language. Tépper has been a frequent radio/TV guest on several South Florida, Guatemalan, and Venezuelan radio and TV stations. As a certified ATA (American Translators Association) translator, Tépper has translated and localized dozens of advertisements, catalogs, software, and technical manuals for the Spanish and Latin American markets. He has also written many contracted white papers for tech manufacturers. Over the past 18 years, Tépper’s articles have been published or quoted in more than a dozen magazines, newspapers, and electronic media in Latin America. Since 2008, Allan Tépper’s articles have been published frequently –in English– in ProVideo Coalition magazine, and since 2014, he is is the director of CapicúaFM.com. His website is AllanTépper.com.

