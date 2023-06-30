I never met Reynold Vincent “René” Anselmo (1926–1995) personally. To date, I have never met or even conversed with any of his family members. However, I indeed knew quite a bit about him since the early eighties. In fact, in 1986 (the year I graduated from Ithaca College, with a major in television and radio production, and a minor in “foreign” languages), I even wrote a dissertation about him and the forced transformation that was happening with his then SIN creation (Spanish International Network) which is now called Univisión. I also knew he cofounded the satellite company PanAmSat two years earlier in 1984. I knew that he was born in Massachusetts, the son of a postmaster. I knew about his military activities, and his experience working with the famous Ascárraga family in Televisa in México.

I visualize a bestseller biography on René Anselmo. I imagine a professional documentary about his life. I even foresee a trilingual dramatized version (produced as well as the Steve Jobs film) about his life in Castilian (castellano), English and Italian for some of his family scenes with CC (closed captions) in at least those languages. Of course, there should be scenes in Massachusetts (where he grew up), Connecticut, New York and México, with appropriate television tech for the era.

Of course, the famous SIN (Spanish International Network) bumper (exemplified above) should be played on 4:3 standard definition tube TV sets of the era, together with key programs that SIN used to offer for its viewers, together with conversations between Anselmo and their producers. Some of the characters should be typecasted. I am quite shocked that no one has produced any of the above to date. In fact, few of my many friends who work (or have worked) at Univisión has even heard of René Anselmo. That should be changed.

If anyone reading this would like to discuss the production of the biography (to date, I have published 13 book titles myself, excluding the 16 authors from 11 countries I have helped to write, edit, publish and do wide distribution), feel free to contact me either in Castilian (castellano) at contacto.AllanTepper.com or in English at contact.AllanTepper.com.

