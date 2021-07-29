It’s time to look at the Cloud and understand how you can have your Virtual Production Control Room there by registering for a free virtual tour of ASG’s new Virtual Production Control Room.

Last June Advanced Systems Group announced its Virtual Production Control Room, and on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m. PT. you’re invited to a virtual tour of ASG’s new VPCR remote production service.

With Virtual Production being a buzzword, multiple VP solutions are now available and last month ProVideo Coalition introduced a new one, powered by Google Cloud, which promises reliability and versatility for remote production. The Virtual Production Control Room from Advanced Systems Group is a remote production service that allows real-time, broadcast-quality coverage of live events and other programming.

When the service was introduced, ASG, a solutions provider for media creatives and content owners, said that “in contrast to all-in-one solutions, ASG’s VPCR uses cloud-based production tools from several established industry vendors to deliver a more powerful and versatile virtual control room solution”. Now, Advanced Systems Group announced Sports Video Group’s Silicon Valley Video initiative will host a free virtual tour of ASG’s new Virtual Production Control Room on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 5 p.m. PT.

Dave Van Hoy, president of ASG, will serve as tour guide for the event. “VPCR is a complete in-cloud solution that requires no on-prem services, which makes it a cost-effective option for companies looking to produce live, multi-camera coverage of presentations and other programming,” he explained. “Cloud-based virtual production is here to stay, and we’re excited to show how our solution delivers professional results with familiar workflow tools.”

A multi-vendor solution

Instead of an all-in-one service with limited options, ASG developed the VPCR platform around a multi-vendor solution. The result is a versatile ecosystem that includes a growing list of companies – including Grass Valley, Harrison Consoles, Ross, Vizrt, and more – with options in almost every control room position. VPCR is available in three different subscription models.

Produced in association with SVG, which has supported the professional sports production industry since 2006, SVV is dedicated to supporting the emerging Big Tech video community in the San Francisco Bay Area. SVV is sponsored by ASG and The Studio–B&H.

Follow the link to register for the free virtual event, titled “My” Virtual Production Control Room in the Cloud, and discover this remote production service powered by Google Cloud that allows real-time, broadcast-quality coverage of live events and other programming.