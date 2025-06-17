The new Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE, a full-frame autofocus lens for Sony E-mount cameras, is the first full frame lens in the company’s acclaimed Pro Series.

Introduced as “the portrait master”, the new lens from Viltrox is an “affordable pro-level full frame portrait lens” with a suggested retail price of US$598.

Precision-tailored to meet the exacting demands of advanced enthusiasts and working professionals who will only accept reliable, high-performance optics for portraiture and general photography, the new Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE is presented as “the portrait master”, offering “astonishing imaging and control, high-precision optics, all-weather reliability.”

Viltrox states that “an 85mm focal length has long been preferred by portrait photographers for its natural perspective and ability to isolate subjects while still providing a degree of versatility – from close-ups to full body shots” and adds that “the Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE adds to this by combining a wide F1.4 aperture with advanced optical design that maintains sharpness and clarity across the frame – even at its widest aperture. “

The result, also according to Viltrox, “is close to perfection in its class: a lens that offers both creative flexibility, with stunning bokeh effects, and dependable performance in a wide range of environments.”

The first full-frame lens in Viltrox’s Pro series, the new lens features an advanced optical design including 15 elements and 11 groups, delivering “exceptional sharpness and excellent control of coma aberration.”

The Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE leverages an ultra-large, precision aspherical lens. This achieves, Viltrox claims, “peak aberration control and onion ring control even at 1.4 aperture, delivering consistent sharpness from center to edge. The lens also includes three low-dispersion ED elements to minimize chromatic aberration, and nine high-refractive index elements that maintain clarity. Viltrox’s advanced nano-coating minimizes ghosting and flare, even in challenging lighting such as backlit scenes.”

Here is some more information Viltrox shared about the new lens:

At F1.4 the lens produces the ideal shallow depth of field for portraiture: sharp and clear where focus is needed; soft, dreamy bokeh in out-focus areas; and smooth transitions between focal zones. This allows subjects to be cleanly separated from backgrounds without introducing distracting artifacts, while still delivering beautiful bokeh. The wide aperture also benefits low-light shooting, offering higher shutter speeds and lower ISO settings for clean, noise-free images in dimly lit conditions.

Viltrox’s patented HyperVCM autofocus motor delivers exceptionally fast, quiet, and smooth focusing. In the AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE, the dual HyperVCM motor outperforms traditional STM motors, offering significantly faster focus speed, lower focus noise, and superior precision. This translates to a 150% boost in focusing speed, enabling near-to-far focus shifts in just 100ms. With micrometer-level positioning accuracy, the lens achieves reliable focus even under extremely shallow depth of field conditions. Combined with real-time eye and face detection (compatible with a wide range of cameras), it maintains accurate focus on moving subjects. Crucially, the motor’s quiet operation and smooth, precise focus transitions ensure highly reliable video performance. When manual control is preferred, users can instantly switch via the dedicated AF/MF switch.

This lens is built for durability, without compromising handling. The full-metal body is robust at about 800 grams – but still provides balance and maneuverability to capture shots. Dust and splash resistance – via strategic seals and water-repellent coating on the front element – make it suitable for outdoor use in difficult conditions.

Professional handling features always improve workflow. In Viltrox’s AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE, these features include the customizable focus function button; an aperture ring click switch, switchable between stepped and stepless, which is ideal for hybrid photo and video use; and compatibility with the easy-to-use Viltrox App for firmware updates and function customization via USB C. The lens supports EXIF data transmission with compatible cameras, and accepts standard 77mm filters.

For photographers seeking a fast, high-resolution portrait lens with dependable autofocus, rugged construction, and full-frame optical integrity, the AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE offers a compelling balance of precision, versatility, and value. It’s available now.

The Viltrox AF 85mm F1.4 Pro FE is available for a suggested retail price of US$598 / EU: €669 / UK: £569.