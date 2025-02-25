Viltrox announced the availability of the K90 RGB Fill Light, a 30W fill light designed for creative professionals in photography and videography. The light will be on display at CP+ 2025 Japan.

Compact and lightweight, the portable Viltrox K90 30W RGB unit delivers excellent on-demand color for video and photos, controllable with a mobile app.

A high-power 30W fill light designed for creative professionals in photography and videography, the Viltrox K90 30W RGB is a slim, lightweight unit that is easy to carry, at less than 1 meter long and less than 870g in weight. Despite its small size it provides excellent color rendering and controllable light to quickly set the scene, according to Viltrox. The K90’s soft light means a soft box is not essential. A long-life battery and USB-C power connection ensure users can keep shooting in even the most demanding situations.

One of the key advantages is, the company says, “the exceptional cost-effectiveness of the two-light stick package. The standard K90 package comes equipped with two K90 light tubes along with four magnetic clamps for secure attachment. This powerful new addition to the Viltrox Light Stick series joins the 8W Viltrox K21 and 20W K60/K60V. “

Bright, true-to-life illumination

With a full RGB color range, 2500K–8500K color temperature range, and more than 26 customizable lighting effects, the K90 unlocks endless creative possibilities. Delivering 2300 lumens of luminous flux and 2550 lux illuminance at full power (at 5500K and 0.5m distance), the K90 provides consistent, powerful illumination.

Powered by 448 high-quality LED beads – evenly distributed between RGB, warm white, and cool white –this fill light ensures even illumination and long-lasting performance. With a color rendering index (CRI) of 95 and a Television Lighting Consistency Index (TLCI) of 97, the K90 delivers exceptional color accuracy, bringing the user’s vision to life with vibrant and natural results.

The K90 RGB fill light offers versatile control options for enhanced creativity. The Viltrox Link app connects the light via Bluetooth to mobile devices and empowers users by making it easy to adjust light parameters and effects, so enabling seamless control of individual lights or entire groups. The K90’s pixel function allows a single light to act as a pixel when used in a group, unlocking exciting creative possibilities.

Efficient app control and creative effects

The K90’s adjustable color temperature and full RGB control make it suitable for a wide range of fill lighting scenarios. In the Correlated Colour Temperature (CCT) mode, it also supports Green-Magenta adjustment. Functions can be adjusted via physical buttons, remote control, or the mobile app.

Built-in battery life is about 70 minutes, and the USB-C connector charges the battery in as little as 120 minutes, and the light can be used while charging. Most popular USB-C power connection standards are supported, including PD (USB Power Distribution 2.0, 3.0 and 3.1), Samsung AFC, Huawei FCP/SCP, and QC (Quick Charge 2.0 and 3.0).

The K90 comes with a customized shockproof hard-shell protective case for easy storage and protection. This light is durable and easy to use, thanks to the high-quality soft light tube, four magnetic clamps compatible with other Viltrox products, and a 1/4-inch threaded hole on both sides.

The Viltrox K90 30W RGB is available from the Viltrox Official Store or the Viltrox Amazon store with a MSRP price of $229.99 / €266.99.