Viltrox is reaching new heights with the introduction of the AF 90mm F3.5, the first 90mm telephoto lens for aerial cinematography, emphasizing Viltrox’s commitment to the aerial imaging field.

A global leader in optical imaging innovation, Viltrox announces its first-ever aerial lens – the Viltrox AF 90mm F3.5 DL, which features a native DL mount, for seamless integration into DJI’s professional aerial ecosystem. As Viltrox’s first 90mm lens – and the first 90mm telephoto lens for aerial cinematography – it delivers a unique mid-telephoto view with strong spatial compression and smooth subject separation, expanding creative options for drone filmmakers.

“We see this lens not just as a product, but as a declaration: Viltrox is now in the air,” said Kahn Wang, Director of Marketing at Viltrox, “We’ve spent years empowering photographers on the ground – and now we’re excited to also support creators looking for altitude, reach, and new perspectives.”

In fact, this milestone in lens development builds upon Viltrox’s renowned reputation in ground-based photography and cinematography systems – and further emphasizes Viltrox’s commitment to the aerial imaging field. Purpose-built for aerial use, this 90mm F3.5 lens strikes a fine balance between optical performance, lightweight construction, and gimbal compatibility. The lightweight 170g design assists with gimbal balance and flight performance.

Designed to work flawlessly with the DJI Inspire 3’s gimbal, this lens delivers, according to Viltrox, “sharp, stabilized images, even in demanding flight conditions”. Key design priorities for the Viltrox AF 90mm F3.5 DL include, the company adds, “an optimized lightweight build for perfect balance with DJI Inspire 3 gimbals, and a robust structure engineered to withstand aerial vibrations. The lens delivers smooth focus control and edge-to-edge sharpness, ensuring professional results in demanding flight conditions.”

As the DJI Inspire 3 continues to redefine what’s possible with drone cinematography, Viltrox is alongside, expanding user options with an optical tool tailored for mid-telephoto lens storytelling. The new AF 90mm F3.5 extends the lens options available to aerial directors, DPs, and content creators who aim to push their visual narratives even further.

The new product marks the beginning of Viltrox’s innovation in air-based optical systems, expanding on the company’s goal to build a complete image-making system, from mirrorless mounts to cinematic drone setups. The Viltrox AF 90mm F3.5 DL isn’t just a new lens, the company claims, adding that “it’s a total new perspective. Now, Viltrox is inviting inspired creators to explore altitude, compression, and cinematic depth in ways that were never before possible with aerial cinematography systems.”

The Viltrox AF 90mm F3.5 DL is now available from the Viltrox Offical Store or Amazon, with a suggested retail price of US$ 499 / EU: €568 / UK £489.