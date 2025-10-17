Viltrox announced the launch of the AF 50mm F1.4 Pro FE large aperture lens, which offers, the company says, efficiency, durability and beautiful professional image quality.

An uncompromising full frame large aperture lens, the Viltrox AF 50mm F1.4 Pro FE, priced at $549, merges realistic 50mm view with refined optical design.

Versatile and powerful, the Viltrox AF 50mm F1.4 Pro full-frame lens offers, the company claims, stunning pro-grade resolution, a bright F1.4 aperture, fast autofocus, comprehensive control buttons, a reliable weather-sealed body, and exceptional video performance. Classic 50mm focal length delivers high-resolution images with minimal distortion and a natural lifelike perspective. The large F1.4 aperture captures sharp images in low light conditions, and delivers pure dreamy bokeh.

Pro-level optical design delivers, Viltrox adds, “astonishingly high resolution from center to edge, meeting the demands of high megapixel camera sensors. Therefore, this lens delivers incredibly sharp image detail, even after cropping or enlargement. Superior control of chromatic aberration ensures pristine reproduction across the frame, for clarity in extreme backlight and high-contrast scenes. This lens excels in distortion-free portraits, immersive and realistic street stories, detailed and deep close-ups down to 0.45m, and true lifelike landscape reproduction.”

According to Viltrox, “the large F1.4 aperture lets artists create a layered image through a shallow depth of field, a sharply rendering a captivating subject over dreamy background blur, with soft and dreamy bokeh and smooth focus transitions between image regions. The large aperture allows faster shutter speeds and lower ISO settings, making it possible to capture refined, detail-rich images, even in low light.”

Precision engineered optical design features 15 elements in 11 groups to faithfully record “phenomenal detail and clarity with edge-to-edge sharpness, even at maximum aperture”, says the company. The UA (ultra-precision aspherical) element subdues onion-ring bokeh. Three ED (extra-low dispersion) elements correct axial chromatic aberration and prevent color-fringing. The high-strength metal body, smudge-resistant coatings, and weather-sealed construction protect the precision-crafted lens and ensure it is always ready for action.

Viltrox’s patented Dual HyperVCM system shifts into focus quickly and noiselessly, working together with the camera’s face and eye detection when required. For video, minimal focus breathing enables natural, professional-looking focus transitions.