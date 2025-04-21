The new lens from Viltrox defines a new standard in full-frame, ultra-large-aperture 35mm lenses. Meet the AF 35mm F1.2 LAB FE, delivering cinema-grade video performance for $999.

The patented Quad HyperVCM autofocus system, which accelerates focus speed by 150% compared to traditional STM motors, is at the heart of the new Viltrox AF 35mm F1.2 LAB FE prime lens.

A new full-frame ultra-large-aperture autofocus prime lens, the Viltrox AF 35mm F1.2 LAB FE raises, according to the company, “resolution and bokeh performance of the F1.2 aperture to new heights”, thanks to Viltrox’s cutting-edge optical technology. The professional lens control system and custom LCD display offer, the company adds, an efficient personalized shooting experience. Whether for portraits, street photography, or nightscapes, this lens redefines the 35mm prime lens standard with cutting-edge technology and the Viltrox commitment to delivering premium quality at a fraction of the normal cost.

Speed meets precision with the inclusion of Viltrox’s patented Quad HyperVCM autofocus system, which, according to the company, “accelerates focus speed by 150% compared to traditional STM motors”. By integrating this dual floating focus system, the lens dynamically adjusts lens groups to compensate for spherical aberration and field curvature, enabling quiet, 100ms near-to-far focus transitions — critical for cinematic workflows. At its 0.34m (13.4 inches) minimum focus distance, the lens captures macro-level details with edge-to-edge sharpness, making it a versatile tool for portraits and intricate close-ups.

Optical mastery

The lens’s fifteen element optical system combines five extra-low dispersion (ED) segments, three high-refractive-index elements, and two ultra-large precision aspherical (UA) lenses, to deliver, Viltrox claims, unprecedented clarity. This design suppresses, Viltrox continues, “chromatic aberration and onion-ring bokeh artifacts, ensuring smooth bokeh even at F1.2. The Nano-Hydrophobic Multi-Coating minimizes flare and ghosting in challenging lighting, while the ultra-precision aperture blade drive maintains circular bokeh shapes, with micron-level accuracy, boosting the lens’s artistic versatility for both photography and videography.”

The F1.2 aperture significantly enhances light transmission, which is crucial in challenging low-light conditions, but also excels in creating exceptional bokeh. Viltrox notes that “there is no noticeable optical vignetting at the edges. Whether for portrait photography or nightscapes, the lens easily renders perfect separation between the subject and background, presenting a visually striking composition.”

Lens delivers cinema-grade video performance

A user-centric design where customization meets control, prioritizes intuitive handling, with the dual customizable Fn button array and a multi-functional control ring for seamless aperture adjustments. Its dedicated focus ring allows users to switch between stepped and stepless aperture control, maximizing creative flexibility. Paired with the Viltrox Lens App, photographers can set button functions, LCD startup animations, and monitor real-time parameters, customizing the shooting experience to suit individual workflows. The lens also features a 0.96-inch LCD display for quick access to critical settings, enhancing user convenience in diverse environments.

The AF 35mm F1.2 LAB FE is a cheerleader for Viltrox’s mission to democratize professional-grade optics. Weighing under 1kg, and built with aerospace-grade magnesium alloy, this lens withstands extreme temperatures (-10 to +40°C) while delivering cinema-grade video performance—minimizing focus breathing and ensuring stable framing during dynamic shoots.

The Viltrox AF 35mm F1.2 LAB FE represents “a new benchmark”, offering, Viltrox claims, “affordable high-end performance.”