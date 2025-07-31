The compact wide-angle lens with cinematic flair – according to Viltrox – is a pocket-sized, lightweight lens (180g to 195g), designed for APS-C format cameras, available for E, Z and XF mounts.

With the introduction of the Viltrox AF 15mm F1.7 Air the Air series now offers a complete lightweight lens toolkit – from wide perspectives to mid-telephoto detailed shots.

The first wide-angle lens in Air series, the AF 15mm F1.7 Air is a compact wide-angle lens that offers creative freedom in an ultra-portable format. Designed for APS-C format cameras, the lens offers a wide 84.9° field of view (equivalent to 22.5mm in full-frame terms) along with reliable, silent autofocus performance. Compact (“pocket-sized”, says Viltrox) and lightweight ((180g to 195g, depending on mount), the lens is ideal for capturing expansive street scenes, sweeping landscapes, dramatic architecture, lively vlogging, and atmospheric interior spaces.

The fast F1.7 aperture (which closes down to F16 on the other extreme) can deliver clean, bright images in low-light scenes such as dim cafés, nighttime street action, and indoor gatherings. It also creates, Viltrox adds, “smooth, natural background blur, making it ideal for portraits and close-ups with subject separation from the background, sharp, vibrant results, and a cinematic feel.”

The AF 15mm F1.7 Air comprises 12 elements in 10 groups. The lens’s three extra-low dispersion (ED) elements control chromatic aberration, to ensure clean, high-contrast images. Three high-refractive index (HR) elements enhance edge-to-edge sharpness, while two aspherical elements suppress distortion. Together, these optics provide accurate rendering across the frame. Viltrox’s advanced lens coatings reduce flare and ghosting, and capture clarity and contrast – even in challenging lighting.

The new AF 15mm F1.7 lens has the same compact format as other Viltrox Air series lenses. The Air series now offers a complete lightweight lens toolkit – from wide perspectives to mid-telephoto detailed shots, making a bag of these lenses perfect for creators who need efficiency, portability, and consistent results.

The Viltrox AF 15mm F1.7 Air lens is available now, with suggested retail prices of $​​​239 / €269 / £229.