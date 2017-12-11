The convenience of a soft case with the protection a hard case offers is how Think Tank Photo presents it’s new largest solution for carrying big tripods, up to 40” in height.

A good video shot is only as steady as the tripod your camera is sitting on, so it makes sense to protect it as you would your camera or expensive cinema lenses. That’s why Think Tank Photo designed the Video Tripod Manager 44 is a well-cushioned, highly rigid rolling case that provides hard case protection with soft case convenience. It is designed to hold cinema-sized tripods, stands, sliders, and/or modifiers up to 40” in height.

The rolling case features robust handles on four sides, so it’s easy to load into a vehicle. It is an ideal travel solution as its rectangular shape stacks easily, saving space. Built tough with the quality Think Tank is known for, this roller’s crush-resistant ABS twinwall reinforcement provides impact protection. Shock-absorbing wheels roll smoothly and hold up under the toughest conditions. Protective zipper flap will keep zippers running smoothly after years of use.

The new rolling case features the same reference materials Think Thank Photo uses in other products from the company. All fabric exterior is treated with DWR while fabric underside is coated with PU for superior water resistance, 1680D ballistic nylon, YKK RC Fuse (abrasion resistant) zippers, custom designed extra tall skid plates, replaceable shock-absorbing wheels, antique plated metal hardware, nylon seatbelt webbing, 3-ply bonded nylon thread. Internally, 210D silver-toned nylon, 420HD nylon, closed cell foam, open cell foam bolsters, twinwall stiffened divider, belly-o mesh pockets, 3-ply bonded nylon thread are present.

Key features of the Video Tripod Manager 44:

Included lock and cable secure the main compartment and case to a fixed object

Multiple tie-down straps secure tripod, stands or slider when transporting between locations

Coffin-style opening gives unencumbered access to gear

YKK RC Fuse zippers, 1680D ballistic nylon and ABS Twinwall reinforcement are the highest quality materials in the industry

Bolster cushions provide support for different sized gear

ID plate can be registered on the Think Tank website to help locate a lost or stolen bag

Large interior mesh pockets for organizing tools and accessories

Adjustable lid straps keep bag open and accessible

Rear skid rails and tall wheel housings allow easy vehicle loading

Easy-to-clean internal bottom lining for messy shoot locations

Clear pocket for documents and easy identification on top panel

User-replaceable wheels and hardware

With exterior dimensions measuring 12.6” W x 44.5” H x 12.6” D (32 x 113 x 32 cm) for an interior offering 9.8” W x 40.2 H x 9.8” D (25 x 102 x 25 cm), the rolling case has a weight of 17.8 lbs. (8 kg) and is available for $ 349.75.

