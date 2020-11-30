A new Chinese cinema lens brand, Vazen, has now introduced the third lens of its anamorphic lens set for Micro Four Thirds, the Vazen 65mm T2 1.8x Anamorphic.

The Vazen 65mm T2 1.8x Anamorphic lens is now available, with a price of $3,250 and a $400 discount offered to any existing owners of the previous Vazen 28 and 40mm.

The new VZ (Vazen) 65mm t/2 Anamorphic prime is, according to the company, “the world’s first 1.8x anamorphic prime designed for Micro Four Thirds cameras with 4:3 sensors. Characterized by its front anamorphic design, the VZ Anamorphic prime delivers a butterly smooth oval bokeh, signature blue horizontal flare and the widescreen cinematic look.”

The lens is the third from Vazen to be designed with Micro Four Thirds cameras in mind and according to the company the anamorphic set is now complete. The two other lenses introduced previously are the VZ (Vazen) 28mm t/2.2 Anamorphic and the VZ (Vazen) 40mm t/2.1 Anamorphic primes, with which the new lens shares key characteristics. The lens delivers, Vazen claims, “an outstanding sharpness, even at wide open, which is unmatched by other anamorphic lenses with similar squeeze ratio.”

Vazen says that the company chose to adopt a 1.8x squeeze design to balance the anamorphic characters as well as the resolution of the image. The 1.8x produces a stronger anamorphic character than 1.33x /1.5x anamorphic lenses. And when it’s paired up with 16:9 sensors, much less data (vs 2X anamorphic lens) is needed to be cropped away to create the desired 2.39:1 ratio.

Vazen’s anamorphic trio

The Vazen 1.8x works best with 4:3 ratio sensors like Panasonic GH5, Z-CAM E2, Panasonic BGH1 to produce the cinematic 2.39:1 ratio. It also works well with Blackmagic Pocket 4k cinema cameras. Despite the rugged design, the VZ anamorphic prime is relatively compact – 18.5 cm x 10.5 cm (7.28″ x 4.13″) – and lightweight, at 1.68 kg (3.70 lbs.).

The lens was designed with the finest mechanical functionality to allow cinematographers to film with ease. The 86mm filter thread – which can be stepped up to 95mm via Vazen step-up ring – and 95mm front diameter that allows usage with standard matte box. Both the independent aperture and focus rings are built with 0.8 mod cine gears. The focus throw is 300° and the minimum focus distance is 3.6′ (1.09 m).

The anamorphic set from Vazen for Micro Four Thirds cameras is now complete, with the VZ 28mm t/2.2 Anamorphic, the first lens introduced by the company, the VZ 40mm t/2.1 Anamorphic, and now the VZ 65mm T2 1.8x Anamorphic, all sharing similar characteristics and a price of $3,250.00 each. Remember, as mentioned earlier, that for the new lens Vazen offers a $400 discount if you already own the 40mm and 28mm.

Anamorphic trio for full frame

Filmmakers interested in the complete set may also want to check Vazen’s offer, the Vazen MFT set, which includes the three lenses now available – 28mm + 40mm + 65mm – for Micro Four Thirds cameras for a total of $8,950.00 instead of the regular price of $9,750.00. That’s a total discount of $800. The 3 lenses will arrive in separate cases.

Earlier this year the company also introduced the new Vazen 85mm T2.8 1.8X Anamorphic for full frame cameras, designed to cover large format cinema cameras like RED Monstro, Alexa LF, Kinefinity Mavo LF and Z-CAM E2-F8. The new 85mm T2.8 1.8X Anamorphic lens in PL/EF mount from Vazen is the first full frame lens from the company, and is also announced as the first of a complete three lens set, just like Vazen did for Micro Four Thirds cameras. The remaining focal lengths, 55mm and 105mm, are expected to release in late 2020 or early 2021, according to Vazen.