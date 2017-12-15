Now you can learn professional editing, color correction and Fairlight audio post production through e-Books, books, online or in person at certified Blackmagic Design training partners.

The newly available “Definitive Guide to DaVinci Resolve 14,” book is an official step-by-step training guide that covers basic editing, color correction and Fairlight audio in DaVinci Resolve 14. The book is designed for both new users and established professionals that are switching to DaVinci Resolve from another editing system. This greatly expanded new edition includes detailed color correction and Fairlight audio lessons.

“The Definitive Guide to DaVinci Resolve 14” is available as a print on demand book or e-Book from Amazon.com. Customers can buy the book and study at their own pace, take online courses or visit a classroom based training center. Once the course has been completed, they must take and pass the online exam to receive certification.

“DaVinci Resolve 14 has become the world’s fastest growing NLE and we are excited to introduce this new training program to help customers make the switch,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “DaVinci Resolve 14 is exciting because its new features are really changing the industry. It’s the first software to combine professional editing, color and audio all in a single integrated workflow, and it’s also the first software to offer true multi user collaboration!”

Blackmagic Design certified training teaches the skills needed to be more creative, work faster and get the job done. The rapidly growing network of more than 100 Training Partner locations and more than 300 Certified Trainers worldwide, along with books and dozens of online resources, can help anyone become a DaVinci Resolve certified video editor, colorist or sound editor.

The training and certification program is designed for single users that want to become certified professionals, teachers that would like to teach the courses, and institutions that would like offer the curriculum to their students.

To become a certified user, customers must complete the introduction course and pass the online certification exam, whose questions are based on content in “The Definitive Guide to DaVinci Resolve 14.” Teachers and institutions that would like to join the program, should contact Blackmagic Design through the email link provided on the DaVinci Resolve training web page.

Follow the link for more information on how to become a certified DaVinci Resolve professional, and to find a list of Blackmagic Design training partners.

