TL;DR let Premiere search for those offline clips for you.

Scott Simmons
June 24, 2025
If you’re having to dig around to reconnect clips, those offline clips in the Link Media dialog box, the Search button might help. The search button will automatically scan selected drives to look for missing and offline media clips. But it might not be completely obvious if you haven’t seen it before.

When you open the Link Media dialog box, you may see four buttons at the bottom. The Offline All, Offline, and Cancel buttons have been covered in an earlier Tool Tip Tuesday. The key to finding the Search button is to click Locate.

Click Locate, and then on the right side of the Locate File dialog box, you will see a search button. That search button will scan your media to look for missing files. But it’s important to note that Premiere will scan whatever volumes you have selected on the left side of the Locate File dialog box.

For faster scans, try to narrow the search down to the volume where you know the media resides. For really fast scans or for giant multi-terabyte raids, drill down into an existing media folder. The closer you get to that offline clip on disk, the faster the search is. Once you find the file, click OK, and it should relink.

If The search is taking too long, or you’ve accidentally told it to search a giant drive that you know doesn’t need searching, you can always stop the search, select a new drive, and start again.

