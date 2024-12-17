Welcome to Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro on ProVideo Coalition.

Have you ever wanted a way to do something as simple as mark a single clip as good? You can do just that by using the ‘Good’ metadata column – it’s a checkbox that you simply click to check and label a clip as good.

First, set clips to list view in a bin as you need to display the Good metadata column. Then, go under the panel menu in the tab of the panel you media is in.

This menu opens the Metadata Display dialog box. When that is opened, type the word “good” into the search bar at top. There are two good metadata column option, and the one that you want to check is the one at top for Premiere Pro Project Metadata.

When that metadata column is turned on, you will have a new Good metadata column that is just a checkbox. By clicking on that Good checkbox, you can mark a clip as “good.”

Double-click on a clip to load it in the source monitor. Scan around to see if it’s one you like, and then check the box to mark it as “good.”

To make this even more useful, create a new Search Bin that will gather all the clips marked with this “good” metadata.

Go under File > New > Search Bin (or click the little Search Bin icon next to the search box at the top of any bin) to bring up the “Create Search Bin” dialog box. Then go under the top pop-up menu and choose “Good” from the list of metadata options. In order to create a new search bin that collects just the clips you’ve marked as good, type ‘true’ in the Find field.

With that Search Bin created, you will have a new bin in your project that only includes those clips where the ‘Good’ column has been checked on.

As you check or uncheck clips as “Good” throughout your edit, they will populate this new Search Bin.

