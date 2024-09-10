Adobe

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Global FX Mute: when you just need all effects OFF.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Global FX Mute: when you just need all effects OFF. 3

TLDR: Global FX mute will turn off (almost) all video effects – but the real tip is to add the icon to your Program Monitor so you know if the feature is active.

Profile Picture
Jeff Greenberg
September 10, 2024
Comment

Global FX Mute title

 

Have you ever wanted to turn off video effects to restore real-time playback – perfect for checking timing? Or want to see the masking without the effects active (perfect for blurs/mosaic masking)?

That’s where Global FX Mute comes in. You can find it under the wrench of the Program Monitor.

Wrench in the Program Monitor
Wrench in the Program Monitor

 

It’s straightforward. It just stops all effects from processing. It’s available in the keyboard settings, but it is unmapped. (I don’t care what you map it to.)

It has two wrinkles.

  • First, it does not bypass the Motion Effects (Scale, position, opacity)
  • Second and more important, there is no visual indicator that it’s active or inactive.

To fix this, go to the plus of the Program Monitor and add it to the row of icons.

Tool Tip Tuesday for Adobe Premiere Pro: Global FX Mute: when you just need all effects OFF. 4

 

If it’s blue, then video effects are bypassed. FX bypassed

Global FX effects mute, giving you the power to stop effects in your Premiere timeline.

This series is courtesy of Adobe. 

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now
Adobe Premiere adobe premiere pro Tool Tip Tuesday

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like