TL;DR Adding an Ease _in_ keyframe and using the transform effect with motion blur = better looking animations.

Easy Ease in After Effects is key for achieving natural-looking animations. I use it on anything that moves. It gives a more organic look for animation—as it imitates the way things move in the real world. Objects move out slowly (Ease Out) and then slow down at the end (Ease In).

In Premiere, the default movement is linear, like the way a second hand sweeps through a minute.

But real world objects don’t move like machines. Think of the way a bird slows down to land on a branch. People might notice the way something starts moving, but they definitely notice the way things stop. That’s Ease In.

Sadly, I can’t get Easy Ease like I do in After Effects. That handles both the start/end of an animaiton. These are separated in Premiere- it’s just that the keyframe tools are more basic. Ease In (and Ease Out) are separate items and can be easily (sorry) added to your keyboard for smoother animations.

So, since, Premiere Pro doesn’t have the Easy Ease function —and since I consider Ease In more important — I map that to F9 – which matches After Effects (and Ease Out to Shift F9)

But wait, what about Motion Blur? It’s crucial for adding realism by simulating the way objects blur when moving quickly, mimicking how our eyes perceive motion.

Thought I forgot? Not a chance.

Instead of animating the built-in Motion effect, you want to animate the Transform effect from the Effects panel.

Transform is a crazy useful effect. It can be applied to anything making it way easier to make presets. Now, let’s apply that blur!

Just crank the Motion Blur to 360 for maximum smoothness and realism, and you’ll instantly improve the way your objects move.

Two changes = better-looking animations.

This series is courtesy of Adobe.