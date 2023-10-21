My last experience of Helsinki, Finland, was during a Saturday evening stroll after a lovely (expensive) meal in the downtown core many years ago. My afternoon had been spent socializing (somewhat awkwardly in this largely introverted culture). Now, surrounded by high-end clubs and restaurants and upwardly mobile individuals and couples, I suddenly began seeing these same well-dressed middle-class people lurching drunkenly down the streets, vomiting into the nearest sleek garbage bins and slumped over discreetly placed chairs and benches in medieval town squares. What was going on?

Turns out that Finland had, at the time, the highest alcohol consumption in Europe. They also conveniently had the highest coffee consumption, so it all kind of worked out.

Returning all these years later, I was curious to see if this was going to be a similar experience while attending the Women in Film International Summit in the beautiful Finnish-Swedish hotel/conference center of Hannaholmen. Was the hotel’s lush and gorgeous natural environment, full of art (and saunas), going to be turned into a lumpy beige spew during the conference?

Luckily, the Finns seem to have gotten it together and no longer seem to have this level of alcoholism or rowdy behavior. I was able to attend the conference, thanks to a Canada Council for the Arts travel grant, and it was wonderful (no lurching or puking anywhere to be seen); full of amazing panels, breakout rooms discussing topics of major relevance to this hard-working committed group of over 100 female or female-identifying industry professionals from every continent.

Women in the film industry around the world face very similar issues that we do in North America: gender inequality for opportunities, pay, and growth. Much has improved over the past decade, but there are still communities experiencing the same old same old in every country. We watched panelists of non-binary, transgender writers, a woman producer/director from Botswana, and writer-directors from Israel, Jamaica, Greece, and Italy. Academic researchers from the UK, a producer and director from the Sammi Indigenous people of the Arctic region of Sweden, and many others from around the world sharing stories.

One group that particularly interested me was called “Greater, Later.” This group of very experienced women directors and writers fought for years to be let in the door and have a seat at the directing table. After Me Too! And Time’s Up!, the doors finally opened, thankfully! – but only for younger women who quickly flocked through the door. The older women who had started the fight have consistently found themselves left out in the cold, and it’s become abundantly clear that this underrepresented group needs to be heard and acknowledged. Susan Liddy, the incoming WIFTI President, is leading the charge for awareness and equity for this emerging group and the room was charged with joy and gratitude for finally being heard and recognized.

The other nice surprise was meeting Wade Channell. Wade is a total ally and has been working in the HR field of Gender Equity for the past 10 years – something both his gender and ethnicity belie – but an ally he is indeed, and we all welcomed him to the front lines of the struggle.

In between two packed days of panels and discussions, we were treated to lovely meals, an impromptu opera performance by Lotte, the inevitable Finnish saunas, fresh air, beautiful trees and water, and art and architecture that we all loved and appreciated.

Because Finland has become a techy hangout for many companies, including Nokia, I thought there might be some events for tech-nerds but, unfortunately, none were to be found. We did, however, have a great panel on AI and what it holds for our future.

Definitely no puking this time – only a desire to return and explore further. If you ever get the chance to go, there’s a jazz festival in the northern part of Finland during the summer – so it’s 24 hours of sunshine, great music and food. – highly recommend – even if you can’t pronounce the names.