The Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 9 (w/ True Detective Editor Leo Trombetta)

A Conversation with an ACE Eddie and Emmy Winning Editor

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

Poster for True Detective on HBO

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Recently, Steve spoke with ACE Eddie and Emmy winning editor Leo Trombetta. You likely know Leo from his work as an editor on “Mad Men”, “Narcos”, “13 Reasons Why” and more recently “Deadwood: The Movie”. In this conversation Steve talked with Leo about editing all 8 episodes of “True Detective” season 3. You can listen to the full interview below:

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


