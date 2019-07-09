Post Production

The Art of the Cut Podcast Eps. 3 (w/ Chernobyl Editor Simon Smith)

A Conversation with Chernobyl Editor Simon Smith

The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

chernobyl mini series artwork

 

 

 

 

 

 

This week, hear from editor Simon Smith about working on the fantastic HBO mini series “Chernobyl”. Listen to the full podcast below:

The Art of the Cut podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Anchor, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, Overcast and Radio Public. If you like the podcast, make sure to subscribe on your favorite podcast app and tell a friend!


Irix Cine 150mm T3.0 Macro 1:1: a new lens opens a Cinema line ready for 8K

