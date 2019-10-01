The Art of the Cut podcast brings the fantastic conversations that Steve Hullfish has with world renowned editors into your car, living room, editing suite and beyond. In each episode, Steve talks with editors ranging from emerging stars to Oscar and Emmy winners. Hear from the top editors of today about their careers, editing workflows and about their work on some of the biggest films and TV shows of the year.

This week, Steve spoke with Gary Dollner, ACE about editing the multiple Emmy winning comedy “Fleabag”. You likely know Gary as the editor of shows like “Veep”, “Killing Eve”, and “The Thick of It”. Gary recently won the Primetime Emmy for editing “Fleabag”. To listen to the full interview, check out the below link:

You can read Steves full interview with Gary here.

