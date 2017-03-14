On March 12, slimeballs broke into Veydra’s Los Angeles HQ and absconded with pretty much the entire stock of Mini Primes:

Veydras are MFT and E-mount cine-style primes, which I’ve written about here and here and here. (Full disclosure: I was one of Veydra’s backers on Kickstarter, and I have a set of five.)

Veydra posted the following on their facebook feed:

Please share! STOLEN LENSES! Attention filmmakers, friends, and fans of Veydra; our HQ in California was broken into last night and someone stole over 200 Veydra Mini Prime Lenses. We are offering a reward for any information leading to return of Veydra Mini Prime lenses from our inventory. This many lenses should be noticeable so if you see any crazy deals on Veydra, help us recover our stolen goods. Please share and tell your friends. Veydra lenses will be available again but it may take some time to fill orders so we appreciate everyone’s help and patience while we recover from this significant loss. Thanks for your help in keeping our dream alive. –Veydra

Please keep an eye out for any suspiciously good deals. Legitimate Mini Primes range from $800 for the 25mm to $1250 for the 12mm; sets are more (B&H is a good place to verify prices). 200 primes is a lot of lenses, so some are bound to trickle onto eBay or Craigslist or other venues where we’ll see ’em. Let Veydra and local law enforcement know if you find any.

So far Veydra hasn’t posted a list of serial numbers to ESTA, but it can’t hurt to check again if you do run across a suspect deal.

In addition to facebook, Veydra’s Ryan Avery is on Twitter and Veydra’s contact emails are here.

Disclosure: I was an early Veydra backer on Kickstarter and I have a nice set of lenses as a result. Aside from that I have no material connection with the company. No one paid me to post this; I posted it because I hate thieves.

