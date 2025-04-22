The Sony FE 50-150MM F2 GM is world’s first telephoto zoom lens with a maximum focal length of 150 mm and constant f2 aperture designed for wedding, portrait, indoor sports, photo, and video professionals.

An exceptional combination of high resolution and stunning bokeh, the Sony FE 50-150MM F2 GM is comparable to multiple prime lenses, like a 50mm, 85mm, and 135mm.

It’s like a prime nifty-fifty, with a f/2 aperture that is kept constant even when the focal length goes to 150mm. It’s unique and that’s the reason Sony claims it’s the world’s first telephoto zoom lens with a maximum focal length of 150 mm and constant f2 aperture. The possibilities are immense as this as the high resolution of this lens is comparable to that of a prime lens.

This allows for a wide range of scenarios with just one lens for various situations and subjects. As part of Sony’s renowned G Master series, the FE 50-150MM F2 GM offers an exceptional combination of high resolution and stunning bokeh, enhancing the imaging results for professionals using the Sony Alpha camera system.

“The FE 50-150MM F2 GM G Master marks a pivotal milestone in Sony’s commitment to pushing creative possibilities,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President of Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “By delivering a constant F2 aperture across its zoom range, this lens offers Sony Alpha users with an all-in-one solution that is comparable to multiple prime lenses, like a 50mm, 85mm, and 135mm. This innovation expands the versatility professionals need to capture remarkable imagery in both photography and video.”

Here is more information about the lens shared by Sony Electronics:

Exceptional Image Quality and Smooth F2 Bokeh

The G Master’s internal optical design plays a crucial role in producing its exceptional image quality. By integrating two XA (extreme aspherical) elements, two Super ED (extra-low dispersion) glass elements, and three ED elements, the lens effectively suppresses aberrations, ensuring sharp, high-contrast imagery across the entire zoom range. Additionally, the floating focusing system enables a minimum focusing distance of 0.4m at the wide end and a maximum magnification of 0.20 for detailed shooting.

The FE 50-150MM F2 GM’s constant F2 aperture creates beautifully smooth bokeh, making it an ideal choice for portrait, wedding, and event photographers aiming to isolate subjects with a shallow depth of field. A newly developed 11-blade circular aperture further enhances the signature G Master bokeh. When shooting videos, the lens delivers stunning cinematic results and exceptional clarity.

In addition, Sony’s proprietary “Nano AR Coating II,” applied uniformly across the entire lens surface, significantly reduces ghosting and flare even in backlit conditions, delivering clear and crisp imagery.

Internal Zoom and Compact Design

Measuring at approximately 7-7/8 inches (200 mm) in length and weighing approximately 47.3 ounces (1,340g)ii, the FE 50-150MM F2 GM offers remarkable portability considering its impressive combination of wide zoom range and bright aperture. This lens is ideal for both handheld and gimbal use with its featured internal zoom design that maintains the lens’s length and weight balance despite focal length changes. With its practical design, this lens serves as a versatile, all-in-one solution for those seeking a standard 50mm through 150mm telephoto range.

Fast and Precise Autofocus Performance

Equipped with four XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors and Sony’s advanced control algorithms, the FE 50-150MM F2 GM delivers fast, accurate, and quiet autofocus (AF). This high-performance AF system is compatible with Sony’s Alpha 9 III, supporting continuous shooting at up to 120 frames per second with full AF/AE trackingiii. With a fast AF system and a versatile 50-150 mm zoom range, the lens excels at capturing fast-paced indoor sports, portraits, and events.

Cinematic Video Production

Designed with filmmakers in mind, the FE 50-150MM F2 GM minimizes focus breathing and is compatible with Sony’s Breathing Compensationiv feature on select Alpha cameras. Linear Response MF ensures intuitive manual focus control, while the lens’s internal zoom design maintains stability even while zooming mounted on gimbals. Additionally, the XD linear motors operate quietly to prevent unwanted noise from being captured during recording.

Built for durability, the FE 50-150MM F2 GM features a robust dust- and moisture-resistant designv. A fluorine coating on the front element repels contaminants, making it easy to clean and ensuring the lens remains in top condition even in challenging environments.

Pricing and Availability

The FE 50-150MM F2 GM will be available in May 2025 for approximately $3,899 USD and $5,499 CAD. It will be sold directly through Sony and at a variety of Sony’s authorized dealers throughout North America.