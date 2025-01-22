Sony Adds Features to Upcoming BURANO Version 2.0 Firmware

Sony announces new features and operational improvements have been added to the upcoming BURANO Version 2.0 firmware update. Planned to be released in March 2025, BURANO Version 2.0 offers many new features and improvements requested by the user community, including new recording formats, new 1.8x de-squeeze, and monitoring improvements.

BURANO Version 2.0: New Recording Formats

As previously announced, Version 2.0 will include new recording formats, including a new 3.8K Full Frame crop that leverages nearly the entire sensor and can shoot up to 120 fps and a 1.9K mode that can shoot up to 240 fps. These new recording modes allow the filmmaker to prioritize faster sensor performance depending on the needs of their application. Other new recording formats include the addition of 24.00 fps to X-OCN 16:9 imager modes and the following:

Full Frame – 3.8K 16:9 Mode – Up to 120 fps – XAVC and X-OCN

Super 35 – 4.3K 4:3 Mode (for Anamorphic) – Up to 60 fps – X-OCN only

Super 35 – 1.9K 16:9 Mode – Up to 240 fps[i] – XAVC only

BURANO Version 2.0 will also add a 1.8x de-squeeze setting as well as additional high frame rate (S & Q) modes, including up to 66, 72, 75, 88, 90, 96, and 110 fps. It will also add proxy recording for 24.00 fps recording formats.

BURANO Version 2.0: Monitoring, SDI, and Metadata Improvements

In addition to the new recording formats, Version 2.0 offers various monitoring and metadata improvements, including standardized SDI video output for monitoring across X-OCN and XAVCii. It adds breathing compensation and image stabilization metadata in X-OCN, time code and clip name metadata to SDI output.

Based on feedback from BURANO users, Version 2.0 will offer an improved on-screen display that places camera status information outside of the image and also includes View Finder Gamma Display Assist while using S-Log3 for monitoring.

Version 2.0 will add 24V output to the PL Mount Voltage menu. In addition, it adds compatibility with Focus/Iris/Zoom control for PL Mount lenses while using the BURANO’s optional GP-VR100 handgrip.

BURANO Version 2.0: Improved Image Output and Added Exposure Tools

BURANO Version 2.0 will also include several image output improvements, including enhanced image output when using the preset S-Log3 look or 3D User LUTs. Additionally, Version 2.0 will enhance Auto Focus performance when recording with the following frame rates: 23.98, 24, 25, and 29.97.

Version 2.0 also includes additional exposure tools (High/Low Key) derived from the flagship VENICE camera system. It will also expand white balance memory presets from 3 to 8 and support Active/High Image Stabilization in Full-Frame crop 6K and Super 35 1.9K 16:9 imager modes.

In addition, BURANO Version 2.0 will improve ease of use functionality with the ability to format media from the status screen as well as set CAM ID and Reel Number, which is standard for documentary and reality TV applications.

Version 2.0 will also change the factory default frequency setting from 59.94 to 23.98p and will add a setting to “reset to factory defaults” setting.

Finally, BURANO Version 2.0 will add live event and multicam functionality, including variable ND control from RCPs, improved camera control from Camera Remote SDK, and tally control for devices connected via LAN.

Availability

The new BURANO Version 2.0 is planned to be released in March 2025. Filmmakers can easily download the update directly to their camera using a Mac or PC. For more information, visit sonycine.com or follow us on Instagram @sonycine for more information.