Sigma Introduces Renewed I Series Lenses

Sigma 65mm I Series
Brian Hallett
February 24, 2025
Sigma recently announced the renewed I series lenses for the US market. The nine stylish, compact, full-frame prime lenses for mirrorless cameras have been updated to reflect the brand’s new elevated visual identity. Updates include a silver variation for L-Mount lenses, an updated black exterior for both L-Mount and Sony E-Mount variations, and updated laser engravings. The renewed L-Mount versions will be available for purchase through authorized US retailers in April 2025, and the updated Sony E-Mount versions will be available beginning in May 2025.

Sigma I Series
The renewed Sigma 50mm F2 DG | Contemporary I Series lens shown in the silver version, available for L Mount, and the black version, available in Sony E-Mount and L-Mount.

Sigma Renewed I Series Lenses Highlights

  • Silver is added to color variations for L-Mount lenses
  • The black exterior is updated for both L-Mount and Sony E-mount lenses
  • The product name has been changed
  • Sigma 45mm F2.8 DG | Contemporary now supports the Magnetic Metal Lens Cap
  • Optical performance is maintained to the highest standard

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount

Launch date: L-Mount: April 2025  / Sony E-mount: beginning May 2025Sigma 65mm I Series

Silver is added to color variations for L-Mount lenses

In addition to the existing black models, brand-new silver models are added to the lineup for all nine I series L-Mount lenses. The new lineup enables photographers and filmmakers to enjoy the unique color of the I series, which is made from machined metal.

The silver and black colors of the Sigma BF camera, also announced at this time, have the same finish to match, creating a unified shooting system by combining a lens from the I series with the Sigma BF.

Black exterior is updated for both L-Mount and Sony E-mount lenses. The laser engraving on the body and product line badge are newly updated for all nine black models in the Sigma I series for both L-Mount and Sony E-mount lenses.

Optical performance is maintained to the highest standard. There are no changes to the optical design or product edition number. Photographers and filmmakers can continue to enjoy the same level of high rendering performance as before.17mm sigma i series

Sigma Renewed I Series Lenses Line Up

