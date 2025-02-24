Sigma Introduces “Radically Simple” Sigma BF Camera

SIGMA is pleased to announce the Sigma BF, a 24-megapixel full-frame L-Mount camera. The Sigma BF presents an uncompromising new vision for the digital camera. Stripped to the essence but packed with power, innovative yet rooted in the origins of photography, it is designed to accompany you throughout your day and to capture the spontaneous beauty of everyday life. The BF balances performance with simplicity and returns the focus to what matters most: your photographs. The Sigma BF will retail for $1,999 and be available in April 2025.

Sigma BF Camera Supplied Accessories:

Li-ion Battery Pack BP-81,

Metal Body Cap

Body colors: Silver, Black

A radically simple camera that evokes the essence of photography. A full-frame mirrorless camera offering an unprecedented intuitive shooting experience. Staying close to the photographer, the Sigma BF captures the beauty that lies hidden in everyday life, and becomes the catalyst to be aware of that beauty.

The BF focuses on the joy of photography that only a camera as a tool can provide. By simplifying and stripping away all excess elements, this full-frame mirrorless camera redefines the process of taking a photograph as a natural act.

The unique user interface, which provides a new sense of connection between the photographer and the camera in a true seamless unibody, is more intuitive than ever with its pressure-sensitive haptic buttons and dial. The high-definition expression of the approximately 24-megapixel full-frame sensor and the reliable dual autofocus system bring your vision to life.

Sigma BF Key features

The user interface has a completely new information structure compared to conventional digital cameras, with the main shooting-related settings stored on the live view screen, secondary settings in the optional menu, and management functions and detailed settings in the system menu. Users can easily operate the shutter speed, aperture, ISO sensitivity, EV compensation and color mode, along with other important shooting-related elements at the touch of a finger. Combined with the auto setting, the functions of the general shooting mode dial are also covered.

Clear live view and status monitor

The default live view screen displays only the minimum necessary information and can be changed to display no information at all. Since the currently active setting is displayed on the status monitor, the users can concentrate solely on composition and the subject on the live view screen.

Minimal controls and haptics

All controls are integrated into just three buttons, one dial, the shutter release, and the power button. The BF is the first mirrorless camera* to incorporate haptics into its Dial, Center button, Option button, and Playback button, resulting in minimal physical wear. The buttons are always accurate and comfortable to press.

* As of February 2025, by Sigma.

Unibody structure

The BF is the first camera in history* to feature a true unibody, which boasts unprecedented rigidity. Each camera is carved from a single, solid block of aluminum over the course of seven hours. The reliable, comfortable weight of its seamless all-metal body harmonizes perfectly with any attached lens.

* As of February 2025, by Sigma.

Internal storage

The BF features 230 GB of internal memory, capable of storing more than 14,000 JPEG files, 4,300 uncompressed RAW images or 2.5 hours of video at the highest-quality setting, with the USB-C port offering fast charging and data-transfer speeds.

Various color modes

Thirteen different color modes are available to open up new avenues of creativity. The modes range from unique options like Teal and Orange, Powder Blue, and Warm Gold to creative yet versatile options such as Rich, and Calm.

Evolved autofocus

A hybrid autofocus system combining image phase detection and contrast detection utilizes state-of-the-art algorithms to capture subjects accurately and reliably. In addition to people, dogs and cats can be detected in the subject detection mode.

Video shooting (6K, L-Log)

The BF supports high-resolution 6K and L-Log recording, enabling video production that takes advantage of the wide dynamic range of a full-frame sensor.

Equipped with L-Mount

The L-Mount lens mount allows the camera to be used with a wide variety of interchangeable lenses for mirrorless cameras from Sigma as well as other L-Mount Alliance partners.

Sigma BF Camera Key Features