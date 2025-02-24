News

Sigma Introduces “Radically Simple” Sigma BF Camera

Launch date: April 2025

Brian Hallett
February 24, 2025
SIGMA is pleased to announce the Sigma BF, a 24-megapixel full-frame L-Mount camera. The Sigma BF presents an uncompromising new vision for the digital camera. Stripped to the essence but packed with power, innovative yet rooted in the origins of photography, it is designed to accompany you throughout your day and to capture the spontaneous beauty of everyday life. The BF balances performance with simplicity and returns the focus to what matters most: your photographs. The Sigma BF will retail for $1,999 and be available in April 2025.

Sigma BF
The Sigma BF camera shown in silver with the 45mm F2.8 DG | Contemporary lens attached, and in black, camera body only.

Sigma BF Camera Supplied Accessories:

  • Li-ion Battery Pack BP-81,
  • Metal Body Cap
  • Body colors: Silver, BlackThe Sigma BF camera

A radically simple camera that evokes the essence of photography. A full-frame mirrorless camera offering an unprecedented intuitive shooting experience. Staying close to the photographer, the Sigma BF captures the beauty that lies hidden in everyday life, and becomes the catalyst to be aware of that beauty.

The BF focuses on the joy of photography that only a camera as a tool can provide. By simplifying and stripping away all excess elements, this full-frame mirrorless camera redefines the process of taking a photograph as a natural act.

The unique user interface, which provides a new sense of connection between the photographer and the camera in a true seamless unibody, is more intuitive than ever with its pressure-sensitive haptic buttons and dial. The high-definition expression of the approximately 24-megapixel full-frame sensor and the reliable dual autofocus system bring your vision to life.The Sigma BF camera

Sigma BF Key features

The user interface has a completely new information structure compared to conventional digital cameras, with the main shooting-related settings stored on the live view screen, secondary settings in the optional menu, and management functions and detailed settings in the system menu. Users can easily operate the shutter speed, aperture, ISO sensitivity, EV compensation and color mode, along with other important shooting-related elements at the touch of a finger. Combined with the auto setting, the functions of the general shooting mode dial are also covered.The Sigma BF camera

Clear live view and status monitor

The default live view screen displays only the minimum necessary information and can be changed to display no information at all. Since the currently active setting is displayed on the status monitor, the users can concentrate solely on composition and the subject on the live view screen.

Minimal controls and haptics

All controls are integrated into just three buttons, one dial, the shutter release, and the power button. The BF is the first mirrorless camera* to incorporate haptics into its Dial, Center button, Option button, and Playback button, resulting in minimal physical wear. The buttons are always accurate and comfortable to press.
Unibody structure

The BF is the first camera in history* to feature a true unibody, which boasts unprecedented rigidity. Each camera is carved from a single, solid block of aluminum over the course of seven hours. The reliable, comfortable weight of its seamless all-metal body harmonizes perfectly with any attached lens.
Internal storage

The BF features 230 GB of internal memory, capable of storing more than 14,000 JPEG files, 4,300 uncompressed RAW images or 2.5 hours of video at the highest-quality setting, with the USB-C port offering fast charging and data-transfer speeds.

Various color modes

Thirteen different color modes are available to open up new avenues of creativity. The modes range from unique options like Teal and Orange, Powder Blue, and Warm Gold to creative yet versatile options such as Rich, and Calm.The Sigma BF camera

Evolved autofocus

A hybrid autofocus system combining image phase detection and contrast detection utilizes state-of-the-art algorithms to capture subjects accurately and reliably. In addition to people, dogs and cats can be detected in the subject detection mode.

Video shooting (6K, L-Log)

The BF supports high-resolution 6K and L-Log recording, enabling video production that takes advantage of the wide dynamic range of a full-frame sensor.

Equipped with L-Mount

The L-Mount lens mount allows the camera to be used with a wide variety of interchangeable lenses for mirrorless cameras from Sigma as well as other L-Mount Alliance partners.

Sigma BF Camera Key Features

Type Interchangeable-lens Mirrorless Type Digital Camera
Memory Media Internal Memory (Approx. 230 GB) , USB Storage (for Backup)
Lens Mount L-Mount
Image Sensor 35 mm full-frame Back-illuminated CMOS sensor
Camera Effective Pixels / Total Pixels Approx. 24.6 MP / Approx. 25.3 MP
Movie Recording Format MOV: H.264, H.265, L-Log
Movie Recording Size / Frame Rate 6K 29.97 fps, UHD 29.97 fps, FHD 119.88 fps
ISO Sensitivity ISO 100-102400 / Expanded sensitivity ISO 6, 12, 25, 50
Monitor 3.15 type, Approx. 2.1M dots
Color Mode 13 types

Standard, Rich, Calm, Powder Blue, Warm Gold, Teal and Orange, FOV Classic Blue, FOV Classic Yellow, Forest Green, Sunset Red, Cinema, 709 Look, Monochrome
Dimensions (W x H x D) Approx. 130.1 x 72.8 x 36.8 mm / 5.1 x 2.9 x 1.4 in.
Weight Approx. 388 g / 13.7 oz. (Camera Body Only)
Oden

Beautiful gemlike “take with you always” piece of art. Very feminine. 6k30p video. Video with better audio recording? – Use external recorder (zoom etc) sync up with videofile in post! Built in SSD – amazing for this format.
Light as a feather 388g. Solid as a rock – no plastic fantastic. Professional grade weathersealing because of almost no ports. Notice the wedge shape of left corner: Made to slide in easily in your shirt pocket or jacket! Sigma BF is your presentation card where you show off style and elegance in the same way your clothes do. No protruding parts easy to carry in your pocket.
This camera just shock the photography world and will be sold out before its release.

0
Reply

