Sigma Announces US Price Adjustments

Sigma 28-105mm Lens

TLDR: If you’re thinking of buying a Sigma lens, now is the time (and Canon too)!

Michelle DeLateur
May 7, 2025
Hot off a new visual identity, a few new lenses, a new camera, and the 2025 NAB Show, Sigma announced upcoming price increases to its gear. The specific percentages and shifts were not specified. The new prices will take effect on Monday, June 2.

Sigma shared the update through an email to Sigma customers (of which I am one) and through an online post to Sigma’s Press Center: https://press.sigmaphoto.com/corporate/05/us-pricing-adjustments-starting-june-2-2025/

Sigma, which is based in Aizu, Japan, joins the ranks of technology vendors in increasing their prices. Canon recently announced that their prices will increase by 7-8% on May 10th. That news came to me by way of a Hot Rod Cameras email (image below). 

In April, DJI emailed its customers that “hot products are back” due to restocking and encouraged them to purchase drones before tariff pricing. And, originally reported by The Verge, DJI’s price on the Osmo Pocket 3 increased in a not-so-mysterious-but-certainly-not-publicly-acknowledged way. Retailers now list the Osmo Pocket 3 for $799. 

Our recent Sigma reviews, including the 50mm f1.2 and the fisheye lens, can be found at https://www.provideocoalition.com/?s=Sigma&submit=Search

