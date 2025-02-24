Sigma Announces The New 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports

The Sigma combines the power of a prime lens with the freedom to zoom

Sigma recently announced the Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports lens for the US Market. The Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports is a revolutionary large-aperture ultra-telephoto zoom lens that delivers all the convenience and versatility of a zoom lens with the superior optical performance of an ultra-telephoto prime lens. The fast and precise AF performance of its High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) and 5.5 stops of optical stabilization at 600mm make the Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports a powerful choice for the challenges of sports, action, and wildlife photography. Available for Sony E-mount and Leica L-Mount, the lens is priced at $5,999 and will be available through US retailers in April 2025.

Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports

Ultra-telephoto zoom lens with the optical performance and brightness of a prime lens

High-speed autofocus and powerful optical stabilization to never miss a decisive moment

Exceptional quality, functionality and features as the flagship of the Sigma’s Sports line

Supplied accessories: Case LS-598SEL, Lens Hood LH1615-01, Tripod Socket TS-171, Cover Lens Cap LC-598E, Rear Cap LCR III, Shoulder Strap, Drop In Filter Holder RFH-21

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-Mount

The Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports is a revolutionary large-aperture ultra-telephoto zoom lens that delivers all the convenience and versatility of a zoom lens with the superior optical performance of an ultra-telephoto prime lens. With the Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports, photographers can move freely between focal lengths of 300mm and 600mm without changing lenses. The fast and precise AF performance of its High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) and 5.5 stops of optical stabilization at 600mm make the Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports a powerful choice for the challenges of sports, action and wildlife photography, where situations change quickly and the opportunity for the perfect photo lasts only a few moments. Featuring a magnesium alloy body, thermal insulation paint and additional features such as the newly added function ring, the Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports has been designed to support professionals achieve their best shots.

Sigma 300-600mm Key features

Exceptional versatility in the ultra-telephoto range

The Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports extends the capabilities of a 600mm F4 prime lens with the freedom to zoom out all the way to 300mm without compromising optical performance. Its inner zoom mechanism minimizes center of gravity fluctuations throughout the entire zoom range, making it a versatile and easy-to-use tool for an unprecedented range of shooting situations.

Extremely high optical performance

The Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports features 28 lens elements in 21 groups, including 6 FLD and 1 SLD glass elements, anomalous dispersion glass, and high refractive index glass. Its optical design provides excellent correction of various optical aberrations, such as chromatic aberration, throughout the entire zoom range. Although a zoom lens, the Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports delivers the unparalleled optical performance of a prime lens.

HLA-driven high-speed AF

Despite its large aperture of F4, the Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports features a lightweight focus lens group thanks to the use of a high-thrust HLA (High-response Linear Actuator), optimized optical power arrangement and state-of-the-art glass materials. The result is high-speed autofocus functionality with outstanding accuracy.

Powerful Optical Stabilization function driven by the OS2 algorithm

The Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports delivers exceptional optical stabilization of 5.5 stops* at 600mm. Powered by Sigma’s sophisticated OS2 algorithm and featuring a drive unit with a specially designed actuator and high-precision sensor, this lens effortlessly meets the demands of a large-aperture ultra-telephoto.

Additionally, photographers have the choice between two Optical Stabilization (OS) modes: Mode 1 is suitable for most still photography and video situations, while Mode 2 was specially designed for panning shots. Driven by Sigma’s Intelligent OS2 algorithm, this mode stabilizes the image during horizontal, vertical, or diagonal movements, regardless of the camera’s orientation, enabling photographers to capture moving subjects with professional precision.

Combines high robustness and mobility

The lens barrel is made of magnesium alloy for the main parts and the hood is made of carbon, achieving both high robustness and light weight. In addition, the optical design with the center of gravity toward the camera greatly improves the weight balance, which tends to be front-heavy.

Thermal insulation paint for perfect lens performance

The exterior of the lens body is coated with a thermal insulation paint that effectively suppresses heat absorption from sunlight. This prevents the lens from heating up, even during long outdoor shoots in sunny weather, such as nature or motorsports photography.

New function ring adds extended functionality

The Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports features a newly added function ring that further expands the options of the lens. The focus ring offers two different modes, selected via its setting switch:

Focus Preset Mode:

By turning the function ring to the left or right, the focus can be instantly shifted to a pre-registered focus position. This is useful when frequently shooting at a fixed focus position.

Power Focus Mode:

Focusing at a constant speed is possible by operating the function ring. This allows for smooth focus shift during movie shooting as well as for focusing with minimal movement when shooting hand-held. Focusing speed can be changed in two steps depending on the angle at which the function ring is operated.

Durable and easy-to-handle tripod socket

The tripod socket’s rotating mechanism uses bearings for both high durability and smooth rotation with an optional click/declick mechanism for each 90° angle to assist in accuracy. The tripod socket foot is compatible with Arca-Swiss type clamps, whichcan be easily removed and replaced with different interchangeable tripod sockets (available separately) to suit a variety of situations and preferences.

Equipped with a drop-in filter holder

The Sigma 300-600mm F4 DG OS | Sports features a drop-in filter holder for standard ø40.5mm filters. In addition, Sigma has developed a new drop-in circular polarizing filter and a variable ND filter (available separately) that can be adjusted by approximately 7-stops while dropped into the lens.

Weatherability of Sigma’s Sports line specifications

The mount joints, manual focus ring, zoom ring, custom switches and other control switches, and exterior joints are all protected from dust and splash by a dust- and splash-resistant structure*. Further, the frontmost surface of the lens is coated with a water– and oil-repellent coating to facilitate maintenance when water droplets or dust adhere to the lens.

Various functions to support shooting

The lens features a variety of buttons and switches to accommodate individual preferences and the demands of different shooting situations, including AFL buttons in four different locations, a focus mode switch, a focus limiter switch, an OS mode switch (Mode 1 or Mode 2), and a custom mode switch. The L-Mount version of the lens is also compatible with Tele Converters (TC-1411/TC-2011) for AF-enabled shooting at a maximum focal length of 1,200mm.

Sigma 300-600mm Additional features