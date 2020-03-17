fbpx
Shane Hurlbut, ASC Makes Illumination Experience Workshop Free

For 3 months during the COVID-19 Pandemic You Can Watch And Learn

Profile Picture Brian Hallett March 17, 2020

COVID-19 has hit the industry hard is putting it mildly. Freelancers saw their full calendar of gigs disappear in a matter of days. For the most part, no work is available. Make no mistake, these times are going to be tough for some. To ease their pain, Shane Hurlbut, ASC made his entire Illumination Experience Workshop available for free, online, really! It is free. There is no time better than these times to improve your skills and education.

Usually, the full Illumination Experience Workshop costs $499 and has eight hours of content. You cannot download the course. You can only watch it online. module-01-keylight-16x9-graphicgiftforyou-v1

These are timeless theories in lighting that anyone can use from corporate interviews to summer blockbusters.

You will learn:

  • 5 things to look for when lighting any face:
    • Drop shadow
    • The Wedge
    • Eye reflection
    • Nose shadow
    • Eye shadow
  • When to use certain types of diffusion
  • Where to place your diffusion
  • Secrets to organic looking bounce light
  • How to use color checkers to ensure rich accurate skin tones
  • How to know what side to light a subject from
  • Shane’s proprietary technique for testing how to light faces
  • The power of shaping light
  • Lighting in layers
  • Finding the emotion of a scene
  • Making the talents eyes “pop”
  • How angle of light can affect character perception/emotion/beauty

ftrack offers remote review tool for free during COVID-19 pandemic

Profile Picture
Brian Hallett
author
Brian Hallett, is an award winning cameraman, editor, and producer. He has shot everything from Network broadcast news, promotional image campaigns, music videos, short films, and documentaries. Check out his reel at hallett-brian.com

