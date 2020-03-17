Shane Hurlbut, ASC Makes Illumination Experience Workshop Free

COVID-19 has hit the industry hard is putting it mildly. Freelancers saw their full calendar of gigs disappear in a matter of days. For the most part, no work is available. Make no mistake, these times are going to be tough for some. To ease their pain, Shane Hurlbut, ASC made his entire Illumination Experience Workshop available for free, online, really! It is free. There is no time better than these times to improve your skills and education.

Usually, the full Illumination Experience Workshop costs $499 and has eight hours of content. You cannot download the course. You can only watch it online.

These are timeless theories in lighting that anyone can use from corporate interviews to summer blockbusters.

You will learn:

5 things to look for when lighting any face: Drop shadow The Wedge Eye reflection Nose shadow Eye shadow

When to use certain types of diffusion

Where to place your diffusion

Secrets to organic looking bounce light

How to use color checkers to ensure rich accurate skin tones

How to know what side to light a subject from

Shane’s proprietary technique for testing how to light faces

The power of shaping light

Lighting in layers

Finding the emotion of a scene

Making the talents eyes “pop”

How angle of light can affect character perception/emotion/beauty

Was This Post Helpful:

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now