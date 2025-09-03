Designed to deliver next-gen performance, offering the ultimate storage solution for your digital life, the Samsung 9100 PRO Series SSDs are now available for pre-order in 8TB capacity.

The new Samsung 9100 PRO Series SSDs deliver up to twice the read and write speeds compared to predecessor, and the 8TB capacity provides even more storage than ever before.

Featuring blazing fast speeds and Samsung’s largest capacity solution, the new drives are designed to deliver next-gen performance, whether you’re handling professional photo and video editing, generating AI content, or gaming. Samsung says that the series delivers a new benchmark for reliable storage across compatible laptops, desktop PCs, and PlayStation 5.

The 9100 PRO SSD, first announced last February, boasts lightning-fast PCIe 5.0, enabling the drive to achieve up to 14,800/13,400 MB/s1 sequential read/write speeds – moving data twice as fast as the previous generation. Plus, with random read/write speeds of up to 2,200K/2,600K IOPS, you can tackle massive files or access your favorite apps – and games – faster than ever before.

“From those with heavy data workloads to high-performance gamers, we recognized a clear need to innovate memory technology to support users as they push the bounds of what’s possible in their work,” said Jim Kiczek, Vice President of Memory Product Marketing at Samsung Electronics America. “The 9100 PRO SSD establishes a new era of performance to help them achieve exactly that. With more storage, even better speeds, improved power efficiency and seamless reliability, the lineup empowers users to continue innovating without storage limitations.”

It’s not just about speed and capacity, the 9100 PRO series also uses less power than before, thanks to an advanced 5nm controller. And, the 9100 PRO with Heatsink offers an additional layer of thermal control, with less energy consumption for a cooler, longer-lasting drive. In fact, the 9100 PRO delivers, Samsung claims, “up to 49% enhanced power efficiency compared to its predecessor, and packs performance into a low profile as slim as .44”2.”

As the first Samsung NVMe SSD with up to 8TB of capacity, the 9100 PRO will let you access more storage than ever for all creative endeavors, offering the ultimate storage solution for your digital life. Plus, Samsung Magician Software helps ensure your drive performs like new. It offers data protection, and provides timely notifications for firmware updates, so you always stay up to speed.

The Samsung 9100 PRO SSD 8TB will be available for an MSRP of $999.99. The Heatsink variant will be available for an MSRP of $1,019.99. The 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities are available now at Samsung.com and other select retailers.