A couple of months back, RØDE started producing a series of videos called Audio For Film 101, exploring the basics of recording sound for video. RØDE says that it has been super fun to shoot and people have been digging the series, so they thought they’d create an interactive quiz testing the things they’ve been covering in the videos. RØDE is offering US$10K worth of prizes up for grabs for entrants!

RØDE says: “Never underestimate how important sound is for video! Test your ears and audio knowledge with RØDE’s ‘Golden Ears’ Challenge.”

They suggest that before you begin, you should download their free Audio for Film 101 guide to help you!

Prizes

There are 10 VideoMic Prize Packs worth over US$1000 up for grabs, loaded with all you need to record great audio for video. Each pack includes:

  • 1x RØDE VideoMic Pro+
  • 1x RØDE Stereo VideoMic Pro
  • 1x Wireless GO
  • 1x Lavalier GO
  • 1x RØDE Deadcat – Windshield
  • 1x RØDE Boom Pole
  • 1x RØDE extension cable

For more info, visit this link.

Between microphones, audio interfaces, software for iOS and the amazing multifaceted RØDECaster Pro mixer/recorder, I have covered and continue to cover many of their products. Here’s a link to all of RØDE articles and reviews I’ve published to date here in ProVideo Coalition magazine.

