A couple of months back, RØDE started producing a series of videos called Audio For Film 101, exploring the basics of recording sound for video. RØDE says that it has been super fun to shoot and people have been digging the series, so they thought they’d create an interactive quiz testing the things they’ve been covering in the videos. RØDE is offering US$10K worth of prizes up for grabs for entrants!

RØDE says: “Never underestimate how important sound is for video! Test your ears and audio knowledge with RØDE’s ‘Golden Ears’ Challenge.”

They suggest that before you begin, you should download their free Audio for Film 101 guide to help you!

Prizes

There are 10 VideoMic Prize Packs worth over US$1000 up for grabs, loaded with all you need to record great audio for video. Each pack includes:

1x RØDE VideoMic Pro+

1x RØDE Stereo VideoMic Pro

1x Wireless GO

1x Lavalier GO

1x RØDE Deadcat – Windshield

1x RØDE Boom Pole

1x RØDE extension cable

For more info, visit this link.

My prior articles on RØDE devices:

Between microphones, audio interfaces, software for iOS and the amazing multifaceted RØDECaster Pro mixer/recorder, I have covered and continue to cover many of their products. Here’s a link to all of RØDE articles and reviews I’ve published to date here in ProVideo Coalition magazine.

(Re-)Subscribe for upcoming articles, reviews, radio shows, books and seminars/webinars

Stand by for upcoming articles, reviews, and books. Sign up to my free mailing list by clicking here. If you previously subscribed to my bulletins and no longer receive them, you must re-subscribe due to new compliance to GDPR. Most of my current books are at books.AllanTepper.com, and my personal website is AllanTepper.com. Also visit radio.AllanTepper.com.

Si deseas suscribirte (o volver a suscribirte) a mi lista en castellano, visita aquí. Si prefieres, puedes suscribirte a ambas listas (castellano e inglés).

Suscribe to his BeyondPodcasting show at BeyondPodasting.com.

Subscribe to his To boldly split infinitives show at Toboldlysplitinfinitives.com.

Subscribe to his award-winning CapicúaFM show at CapicúaFM.com.

FTC disclosure No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting CapicúaFM or TuRadioGlobal programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares. Copyright and use of this article The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalition magazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!

Support ProVideo Coalition Shop with Filmtools Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment! Shop Now