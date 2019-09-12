Production

Rode Wireless Go vs.Tascam DR-10L

Production Gear in Review

Profile Picture Mark Spencer September 12, 2019

In order to expand my field audio recording options for interview situations, I recently purchased both the new RODE wireless Go system as well as the Tascam DR-10L. While each priced the same at just under $200, and both very compact, these systems are really quite different from each other. The RODE system is a paired wireless transmitter and received with a built-in omni-directional condenser microphone and the ability to accept any standard lav mic as an input. The Tascam system is a lav mic and a field recording device that is designed to be attached to the talent. It’s really not appropriate to directly compare them to each other since they are different systems for different purposes, but it does make for an interesting way to compare the features and benefits of each.

For example, the RODE system can plug directly into your camera, obviating the need for dual-system sound. And it works over surprisingly long distances. However, the wireless connection is easily interrupted if the receiver loses line-of-sight from the transmitter, for example if the talent turns while talking.

The Tascam unit, because it records directly attached to the mic, will never suffer from dropouts, the recording quality is quite good, and it can recorded a duplicate safety file at a lower db level in case of clipping, which is a great feature. However, as opposed to the RODE system, you can’t monitor audio during recording unless you are tethered to the recorder (and therefore the talent).

If you use both systems together, however you can overcome the limitations of each to get the best of both worlds: you can use the Tascam for recording, and also feed it into the RODE transmitter for monitoring back at the camera. You can also plug the RODE receiver into a separate recording devices instead of the camera to take advantage of a better pre-amp with a lower signal-to-noise ratio.

Check out what I learned in the video above and let me know what you think.


Tags:
Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

Share Our Article

Go to Comments

The Nikon Z6 Mirrorless Camera Review Part One

Profile Picture
Mark Spencer
author
Mark Spencer is a freelance producer, videographer, editor, trainer and writer based in the Bay Area. He produces Final Cut Pro X-related training and plugins for with his partners at Ripple Training. He is an…

You Might Also Like

Review: V-MODA BoomPro head microphone for certain headphones
Production

Review: V-MODA BoomPro head microphone for certain headphones

The ≈US$30 V-MODA BoomPro microphone sounds great in its niche and is most similar...
Audio interview with Hooke Audio founder & creator of the Hooke Verse
Production

Audio interview with Hooke Audio founder & creator of the Hooke Verse

On Beyond Podcasting episode 16, Anthony Mattana discusses 3D binaural audio recording, distribution and...
48 kHz: How to set it in Android, iOS, macOS and Windows
Production

48 kHz: How to set it in Android, iOS, macOS and Windows

After creating the 48 kHz Alliance this year and several prior articles, an increasing...
Record 3D binaural audio with Hooke Verse hardware and software, for Android, iOS + more
Production

Record 3D binaural audio with Hooke Verse hardware and software, for Android, iOS + more

Welcome to the world of 3D binaural sound, thanks to Hooke Audio, which graciously...

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of