While I prepare an unusual review and test of the new VideoMic NTG camera-mountable shotgun mic with technology borrowed from the NTG5 (which I recently reviewed), you can try to win a new RØDE NT-USB Mini microphone. The NT-USB Mini is a smaller, more modern version of the original NT-USB mic I reviewed years ago. According to RØDE, “The NT-USB Mini is a sleek, compact USB microphone that offers studio-quality recording direct to a computer or tablet.” Ahead is more information about the NT-USB Mini (including a video) as well as the rules, deadline and link to participate.

Key features

High-quality condenser capsule – delivers warmth and presence for a clear, professional sound.

Directional cardioid pickup pattern – optimized to reduce room sound and other extraneous noise, focusing on the subject in front of it.

Smooth frequency response – sounds incredible in a wide variety of applications.

In-built pop filter for reducing plosives.

Unique detachable magnetic desk stand – sturdy base mitigates knocks and bumps, easy to remove.

Integrated 360-degree swing mount for quick and easy positioning on a desktop, mic stand, or studio arm.

Class-compliant USB output – works seamlessly with computers and tablets, simple to use – just plug in and hit record.

Studio-grade headphone amplifier with precision level control and switchable zero-latency monitoring for eliminating distracting echo.

Sleek and compact – steel and reinforced nylon resin construction, stylish matte black finish and compact design.

At just 89mm wide and 141mm tall, the NT-USB Mini is very compact, taking up only a fraction of precious desktop real estate. Sleek and stylish, with clean lines and a modern aesthetic, RØDE says it’s the perfect addition to any setup.

Hard-wearing steel and reinforced nylon resin construction ensure the NT-USB Mini is ready to take on the rigors of recording anywhere and everywhere. It is made from the highest quality components in RØDE’s precision manufacturing facilities in Sydney, Australia.

The NT-USB Mini costs US$99 (B&H link).

Enter to win

All you have to do to enter is tell us the names of the four USB mics in the RØDE range. Entries close Friday, March 6th, 2020. Click here to enter.

FTC disclosure No manufacturer is specifically paying Allan Tépper or TecnoTur LLC to write this article or the mentioned books. Some of the other manufacturers listed above have contracted Tépper and/or TecnoTur LLC to carry out consulting and/or translations/localizations/transcreations. Many of the manufacturers listed above have sent Allan Tépper review units. So far, none of the manufacturers listed above is/are sponsors of the TecnoTur , BeyondPodcasting CapicúaFM or TuRadioGlobal programs, although they are welcome to do so, and some are, may be (or may have been) sponsors of ProVideo Coalition magazine. Some links to third parties listed in this article and/or on this web page may indirectly benefit TecnoTur LLC via affiliate programs. Allan Tépper’s opinions are his own. Allan Tépper is not liable for misuse or misunderstanding of information he shares. Copyright and use of this article The articles contained in the TecnoTur channel in ProVideo Coalitionmagazine are copyright Allan Tépper/TecnoTur LLC, except where otherwise attributed. Unauthorized use is prohibited without prior approval, except for short quotes which link back to this page, which are encouraged!

