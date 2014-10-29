Over the past several years, I have reviewed several 10-bit 4:2:2 HD video recorders, but the Ninja Star that Átomos sent me to review is certainly the tiniest: It weighs only 230 grams (8.1 ounces) including battery and media, which qualifies for many low-capacity drones. As you’ll see ahead, Ninja Star fortunately does not sacrifice any audio/video quality for its size. Its two secrets? It has no built-in video monitor, and it records onto the breakthrough new CFast format I recently covered, which is also used by other pioneers like Arri and Blackmagic.

The breakthrough new CFast format

The above photomontage is the one I created for my recent article called The dawn of CFast video recording. As I explained in that article, the first CFast devices were shown at CES in 2009, but NAB 2014 was the first time I saw professional video products using it. CFast is a derivative format of CompactFlash which offers the very high bit rates required by virtually lossless intraframe 10-bit 4:2:2 códecs like ProRes 422 and DNxHD for HD, and even for 4K. The pioneers I saw using it were Átomos and Blackmagic. A tiny CFast chip now rivals an HDCAM SR tape,

and a US$50 CFast reader now rivals an HDCAM SR deck (see above) which typically costs well over US$50k. More details about CFast in that article.

Initial tests I made with the Ninja Star

I made my initial tests by connecting Ninja Star to Jorge González/Acquest’s Sony A7s camera, which I’ll be covering soon in a separate article, after I receive the Shogun recorder from Átomos to review it. Everything worked perfectly when I used the Ninja Star with the A7s. The reason to use an external 4:2:2 recorder with the A7s (or any other camera that doesn’t offer internal 4:2:2 recording) is to achieve a better recording than what is capable inside the camera. Although the output of the A7s is unfortunately limited to 8-bit (not 10-bit), the live HDMI output is fortunately 4:2:2 (while the internal recording is 4:2:0) so the recording on the Ninja Star is better since it can be 4:2:2 (in addition to being i-frame and directly compatible with legacy Final cut Pro 7 editing systems which are surprisingly still in use). I made my tests using a cable from Micro HDMI to Micro HDMI, since that is exactly the connector used both on the Sony A7s and on the Ninja Star. More about cables ahead in this article.

Physical specs of Ninja Star

8.9 x 5.8 x 2.0 centimeters (3.5 x 2.3 x 0.8 inches)

230 grams (8.1 ounces) including battery and media

130 grams (4.6 ounces) without battery and media

The battery for the Ninja Star lasts 5 hours.

Digital audio/video input, audio input too

The Ninja Star accepts audio embedded with video via its Micro HDMI port. It can also connect analog stereo audio from its unbalanced 3.5 mm input.

4:2:2 10-bit recordings that the Ninja Star can record and play back

The Ninja Star can record three different types of Apple’s ProRes 422 códec:

ProRes 422 (HQ)

ProRes 422

ProRes 422 LT

All of the above can be up to 1080p at 10-bit 4:2:2 at all broadcastable framerates.

If desired, the Ninja Star can also record:

1080i50

1080i59.94

720p50

720p59.94

576i50

486i59.94

Reverse telecine/pulldown removal on input, before recording

Like other recorders from Átomos and Sound Devices (Video Devices) that I have covered, the Ninja Star is capable of removing 2:2 pulldown from 25PsF (25p disguised as 50i) or 29.97PsF (29.97p disguised as 59.94i). It is also capable of removing 2:3 (aka “3:2”) pulldown from 23.976p telecine (23.976p over 59.94i). All of this happens so we can get an ideal progressive recording at pure 23.976p, 25p, or 29.97p and without any unnecessary de-interlacing or degrading of our picture. All of this is to compensate for the fact that many HDMI cameras don’t offer pure progressive on their output. It is also useful when connected to the output of many video mixers which only handle 1080i, when they are fed with disguised 1080p from their camera sources. That combination allows using a 1080i video mixer as if it were 1080p, as long as set accordingly in the camera and in the recorder.

Start/Stop recording from the camera’s own trigger

The Ninja Star can automatically start and stop recording via the HDMI time code trigger protocols from Canon, Panasonic, JVC, Nikon, and Sony. That way, it will match the camera’s internal recording, which can be considered a lower quality backup, in the case of the A7s and many other cameras.

Breakthrough pricing of Ninja Star

In the US, the Ninja Star recorder player costs US$299. In Europe, it has the palindromic price of €242. In the UK, it costs £197.

That price includes:

Cheese Plate Mounting Bar

Battery

Battery Charger

Átomos CFast Card Reader

Limited 1-Year Warranty (extended to 3-years after product registration)

When a Ninja Star is the best fit

When you don’t need a built-in monitor.

When you need it tiny and featherweight, like with a drone with a low maximum weight.

When you need a maximum 1080p at over-the-air broadcast framerates.

When you are mainly recording relatively shorter programs or are able to offload before recording again.

When one of the other recorders makes more sense

When you need a built-in monitor, you should look at any of the others.

When you are recording extremely long programs, since for very long durations, the CFast cards can currently become expensive compared with the available drives for other Átomos recorders.

When you need to record 4K UHD (3840×2160).

When you record the (not directly broadcastable) high framerate HD formats like 1080p50, 1080p59.94, 1080p119.88, or 720p119.88.

Current pricing of CFast media

At publication time of this article, a 64GB CFast module from Átomos costs US$159, while a 128GB CFast module costs US$239.

Calculate how much recording time will fit on each CFast module

To calculate how much recording time will fit, consider using the free online VideoSpace online calculator, courtesy of Digital Heaven. It includes all of the supported ProRes 422 formats. Remember to set both the spatial and temporal (framerate) resolution, since that naturally affects the result.

Micro HDMI?

Yes, as stated earlier, the Ninja Star uses Micro HDMI, not Mini HDMI or full HDMI. Fortunately, Átomos is now offering a family of coiled HDMI cables which are available as optional at extra cost. They are available in 30 or 50 centimeters in length, and offer several combinations to and from Micro HDMI, Mini HDMI, and full HDMI. The full variety of them is visible here.

Very soon I'll be publishing a reviews on the Shogun (4K with balanced audio input).

