Ever since the birth of cinema, the camera has been a tool of both documentation and artistry; fact and fiction. For over 100 years, the photochemical process was the backbone of moviemaking: Light struck emulsion on a strip of film, and that physical reaction created the moving images that defined the twentieth century. Every decade brought new refinements, different manufacturers offered their own film stocks, and Cinematographers learned how to make those stocks work the way they wanted and create unique looks for each project that came their way. Color came along, black and white persisted as an aesthetic choice, and improvements in sensitivity allowed filmmakers to shoot in more diverse environments. By the latter half of the century, filmmakers could choose between reversal and negative film, low-grain daylight stocks,higher-speed tungsten stocks, and a variety of laboratory processes that gave different looks in service of the project at hand. The ENR/Bleach Bypass era from the 80’s to early 2000’s was a notable shift that I still look back on fondly (Se7en, 1984, Saving Private Ryan and Lemminy Snicket come to mind), many consider Technicolor to be the height of “Cinema”, and even some prefer the raw aesthetic of the French New Wave. But today, with Digital Capture being the norm, people have been seeking to return to any number or combinations of those looks to help legitimize their images and evoke a sense of professionalism and boost their production value. Tools like Genesis are designed to get you there accurately with minimal effort, backed by industry experts.

A Bit of Film History

The earliest moving pictures were not designed with aesthetics in mind but were experiments in capturing motion. By the late 1800s, inventors like the Lumière brothers and Thomas Edison had created systems that recorded light onto celluloid strips. The emulsions were slow, contrasty, and highly variable. Filmmakers of the time learned to light aggressively simply to get an exposure and despite these limitations, audiences were captivated. The look of early nitrate film stocks was high-contrast, grainy, and unstable by modern standards, yet this became the first visual grammar of cinema. Audiences learned to associate flickering, slightly unstable images with motion pictures themselves.

As the technology matured, manufacturers refined their emulsions. By the 1920s and 30s, black-and-white film had become capable of rendering a wide range of tones with relatively fine grain. Cinematographers exploited this by leaning into lighting as a sculptural tool. German Expressionism, classic Hollywood noir, and Soviet montage all developed visual styles that depended on the photochemical properties of the medium. The “look” of black-and-white film became codified in cultural memory. Its deep blacks, luminous whites, and smooth roll-off were the building blocks of cinematic language.

The introduction of color was certainly a technical upgrade but even then people were set in their ways. Like the introduction of audio, color was seen as kind of garish; “Real” film was Black & White! Fine Art Photography, for example, saw color as a pedestrian novelty and the powers that be wouldn’t even consider Color images in their galleries and the like. In any case the three-strip Technicolor process, introduced in the 1930s, produced highly saturated, stable images that still hold up today. However, it was cumbersome and expensive. When Eastmancolor introduced single-strip color negative film in the 1950s, it democratized color filmmaking for those who couldn’t afford working with the “three headed monster” and could use existing “B&W” camera bodies. Kodak, Fuji, and Agfa each developed their own stocks, with distinctive palettes and grain structures. By the 1970s and 80s, cinematographers had a wide menu of choices. Different stocks were chosen not only for sensitivity (ISO rating) but also for their look: some leaned warmer, some cooler, some cleaner, some grainier.

For most of film history color grading was done photochemically: A lab timer would adjust exposure levels in the Red, Green, and Blue “channels” via a white light split up by Cyan, Magenta, and Yellow filters in increments between 1-50, 25 points being “normal” and 12 points being a photographic stop of adjustment… and that was basically the extent of creative control. The introduction of the digital intermediate in the late 1990s changed everything. Scanning a film negative, manipulating it digitally, and recording it back out to film gave colorists unprecedented flexibility. It also marked the first time the workflows of film and digital began to intersect meaningfully. By the early 2000s, films like O Brother, Where Art Thou? demonstrated what was possible with digital manipulation of color while still shooting on film. While O Brother is considered the first digitally scanned and graded feature, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was actually the first movie to be digitally scanned for restoration in 1993.

By the late 1990s and early 2000s, digital sensors began to intrude on this long-established dominance. First it was lower-budget productions or experimental projects that adopted early digital cinema cameras like the Panasonic DVX100 and the Canon XL2 and as sensors improved, higher-profile filmmakers like George Lucas began to test them, resulting (in that case) in the Sony F900 and later cameras like the Thompson Viper, RED One, and ARRI D20. Many of you may not have been there, but simply shooting 24p was a HUGE deal back then! That was seen as a major part of the “film look” that we simply couldn’t achieve. Oh how far we’ve come.

Today, the vast majority of films, commercials, television shows, and streaming content are shot digitally. This shift was not only technological but cultural: Filmmakers were forced to reckon with the fact that film, the medium that defined the visual grammar of cinema, was being replaced. To some it even felt like their jobs were being replaced, with many DPs at the time adding “HD Cinematographer” to their resume to stay ahead of the curve. And yet, the desire to retain the look and feel of film has remained constant.

The Film Look Obsession

Since digital became truly viable (around 2012 if you’re asking me) Filmmakers have been obsessed with “the film look.” I personally believe the pursuit of that end has kind of shifted from its inception: where when we had DV we just wanted it to look “good” and called that “the film look” because that was the gold standard that DV wasn’t giving us, now we have digital’s benefits outweighing film’s and we’re trying to chase the actual photochemical look, but that’s another article. Part of it is nostalgia, sure, but it’s also about the qualities film uniquely delivers: highlight roll-off, halation, grain, and the elusive, organic interplay of color that seems to be unquantifiable by the average person. Those qualities can be negatives though; underexposure isn’t recoverable, grain can be distracting, and improperly stored or handled film can skew the colors away from what you want into something that simply looks “bad”. Digital sensors are extraordinarily powerful and clean, but sometimes too clean. To bridge the gap, entire workflows have been devised around bringing back the imperfections and richness of film without the drawbacks.

When filmmakers refer to the “film look,” they are not referring to a single aesthetic property; it’s a collection of characteristics that, taken together, create a recognizably filmic image. Some of these characteristics are physical, like dynamic range, grain structure, highlight roll-off, halation, and gate weave but others are more mercurial: color reproduction, the subtle interplay between shadows and highlights, and the way film responds to overexposure are qualities that feel intuitive when you watch them but are difficult to quantify. Cinematographers who grew up with film learned to exploit or work with these qualities whereas Cinematographers who came up during the digital era often find themselves chasing them.

That’s where film emulation comes in. What started with crude split toning and film grain overlays (or Magic Bullet Looks if you were lucky) has matured into some serious, scientifically-grounded tools. People have spent years analyzing stocks, scanner responses, and print processes trying to bottle that magic, but the pedigree of those solutions have largely been questionable at best. How do you know that’s what a given film stock looks like? How do you know that your camera is being properly translated into that look? Are the creators being a little loose with the truth and not doing the work they said they did to get to where they got? You can’t really tell without doing your own, expensive, tests. And does it even matter!? Tons and tons of films today are shot on the same cameras and same film stocks, they don’t all look the same, so what’s that stock’s “true look”? What about the scanning method? What about the chemicals in the bath? Are they fresh? There’s just so many variables to what an image looks like at the end of the pipeline that it’s sort of a wildly moving target that no one can hit. There are also psychological variables that are even more opaque, but let’s try to nail down some of the key points of both:

The Technical Anatomy of the “Film Look”

Photochemical Response vs Sensor Linearity

Digital sensors are linear devices: Double the light hitting the sensor, and you get a proportional increase in signal until you clip. Film, by contrast, has a nonlinear response. Its characteristic curve includes a toe (shadows), a straight-line portion (midtones), and a shoulder (highlights). This means shadows retain some detail without noise exploding, and highlights compress gracefully instead of abruptly clipping. To bridge that gap, most cameras encode that linear image logarithmically.

Grain as Texture and Noise

Film grain is often misunderstood as simple noise. In reality, it is the visible manifestation of silver halide crystals or dye clouds distributed randomly in the emulsion. Grain is not static, its appearance changes with exposure. Overexposed areas have less visible grain, underexposed areas more. This dynamic interaction is a key part of what makes film feel organic.

Digital noise, by contrast, tends to be more uniform and objectionable. Plugins that simply overlay grain on top of footage miss the dynamic quality. True emulation requires grain to interact with the underlying luminance values.

Halation and Bloom

Film responds to sharp, high-contrast areas with halation, caused by light scattering within the emulsion and reflecting back off the film base. This creates a slight glow in those areas, kind of looking like a warm bleed over into the darker values. Bloom, related but distinct, comes from light spilling across the emulsion layers. Both phenomena add a subtle softness that digital sensors do not natively produce.

Color Separation and Dye Density

Color film works by layering emulsions sensitive to red, green, and blue. Each layer has its own response curve, and the dyes have different densities. This creates subtle cross-talk that gives film its distinctive color separation. Digital sensors use a Bayer pattern or other CFA (color filter array), which captures colors differently. Even when well-debayered, the separation lacks the same character.

Highlight Roll-off

Film’s shoulder region means highlights approach clipping gradually. Digital sensors, while capable of enormous dynamic range, have a harder transition into the clipping point. FPE LUTs try to soften this by compressing highlights, but can introduce artifacts. Proper emulation requires modeling how film actually responds to highlight densities.

The Limits of LUTs

A LUT (look-up table) is essentially a remapping of values. While powerful, LUTs are inherently static. They cannot adapt dynamically to different exposures or color balances. Film behavior, however, is dynamic. LUTs remap pixel values; they do not model behavior. They cannot know if a highlight is 5 stops over or 1 stop over, they simply remap values according to a table. Essentially it’s a group of numbers that tell given numbers to turn into other numbers.

This makes LUTs “brittle”. They can look convincing on one shot but fail on another. They also do not account for how grain, halation, and dye density interact. They are static where film is dynamic, and aren’t able to carry temporal effects like grain with them.



The Cultural Meaning of the Film Look



Audience Conditioning

For more than a hundred years, the vast majority of movies audiences saw were shot on film. Generations grew up with its texture and qualities as the baseline of cinema. When viewers think of “cinematic,” they are usually thinking of images shaped by film. This conditioning runs deep, even if audiences cannot articulate why, and any variance from that look tends to evoke a negative or at least questioning response from the viewer (which could be good or bad depending on the script and intent).

Nostalgia and Authenticity

Part (but I believe an over-stated amount) of the appeal is nostalgia. Film carries with it the memory of the great works of cinema history and emulating film allows contemporary projects to borrow some of that gravitas by bringing independent works more in-line visually with films seen in theaters. In my opinion film emulation is valued more for that “production value” aspect over strict nostalgia, which is also why I think as time progresses audiences will care less and less about comparing a modern film to an old favorite as more and more films aim to create their own look outside of the film/digital paradigm (although with how monotonous a lot of films have been in the past decade I think we might actually be sitting with that comparison for longer than I used to think). We train audiences how to feel by what we put out, and if one aesthetic is attached to a film that isn’t favored by the audience, that look is somewhat tainted until it can be recovered by a “good” film. Our memory of films tend to only include the good ones, so we attribute films like Raiders of the Lost Ark, Alien, and Blade Runner to some kind of “Kodak 5247 look”, even though that was the only Kodak stock available at the time and plenty of bad movies were made then as well. It wasn’t the stock, it was the people.

Rebellion Against Digital Sterility

Digital capture, especially in its early years, was criticized for being too clean, too sharp, and too garish with no dynamic range and horrible clipping. This “video look” became a pejorative and Cinematographers have pushed back against this sterility by adding some of the imperfections that film naturally had: grain, halation, weave, and soft highlight roll-offs. It’s funny because film stocks, as we mentioned, fought for decades to become more clean and less “artifacty” (with lenses being where we wanted perfection) but at some point we decided it went too far and switched it up, wanting lenses to carry the character and allowing sensors to be “perfect” data collection machines.

As an aside I also do think some level of artifice is necessary for audience “buy in”. Seeing John Wick in person would be horrifying but when stylized and seen on a screen it’s fun. This is why a 120fps 3D “perfect” representation of that would likely fail, in my opinion, because it’d just be “too real”. It’s also why I think Animation is so popular: a certain layer of “reality diffusion” is necessary for audiences to enjoy the story, but handling it incorrectly or in the wrong genre will take them out of it. The medium is often the message.

The Ongoing Persistence of Film

Despite digital dominance, some filmmakers continue to insist on shooting on film. Directors like Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino, and Paul Thomas Anderson have become outspoken advocates and more have joined them in recent years. To them, it seems, shooting on film signals a commitment to cinema as an art form with history and not just their preferred method of capture. Even when the majority of audiences cannot tell the difference, filmmakers themselves feel it. It even has an effect on the way films are shot and productions run, with people often citing the shooting cadence of “roll, roll, roll, break for mag change, keep going” as something valuable to them. Also takes can’t just go on forever.

Emulation as Democratization

Not everyone has the budget or logistics to shoot on film. Emulation tools democratize access to the aesthetic. A low-budget independent filmmaker shooting on a mirrorless camera can apply film emulation in post and achieve some of the qualities previously limited to celluloid capture. This lowers the barrier of entry for cinematic storytelling while preserving continuity with film history and allows those creators to be given the time and attention perhaps not given by audiences when faced with something other than the cinematic norm. This also means if your movie looks like a “real” film but the story sucks, you’ll be tossed aside even faster because your content didn’t live up to the promise of the visuals. Sometimes shooting an indie film and sticking with an indie aesthetic is actually beneficial.

Toward Systemic Emulation

The most effective modern tools attempt to model film as a system. This means simulating the density response, grain dynamics, color separation, and halation together, rather than treating them as isolated effects. Genesis belongs to this new generation, and its credibility comes from the backgrounds of its developers in both science and production.

Enter Genesis

Developed by Cullen Kelley, Steve Yedlin, and Mitch Bogdanowicz, Genesis is the latest entry into the Film Emulation foray. If you’ve followed Yedlin’s extensive work on emulating film (using Nuke, apparently he’s never really touched Resolve which is hilarious), Bogdanowicz’s long career as a Color Scientist at Kodak creating film LUTs for Hollywood (as well as his daughter Jill who deserves a general shout-out), or Cullen’s extensive educational work on YouTube, you know this isn’t some influencer nonsense.

Unlike quick LUT packs, Genesis isn’t about slapping a one-size-fits-all filter on your footage (although we’ll get to that in a second), it’s a full-fledged emulation system built with accuracy in mind and the stated goal of reproducing film not as a superficial look but as a functioning system that behaves predictably across a wide range of material.

Genesis appears to occupy a middle ground: It is grounded in science but designed for working cinematographers and colorists who may not have the technical know-how to get where they want to go. Its behavior across exposure ranges, its treatment of saturation, and its handling of highlights and shadows reflect the kind of rigor that comes from Yedlin’s rigorous work on the subject in his own career and Bogdanowicz’s finishing experience.

I emailed Cullen in an effort to get a review copy of the full plugin but didn’t get a response and therefore was only able to work with the limited trial of Genesis, but here are my findings:

Firstly, it just works. Programs like Dehancer can get you a nice image, but it can take a lot of finagling in my experience. There’s also Filmbox Pro by Video Village which dropped on the same day as Genesis, but I can’t seem to find a demo. I will say Video Village did lend me a copy of Scatter to review last year (I still need to write that) and I was very impressed with that, so I bet their emulation offering is stellar as well. In the case of Genesis, the second your inputs are correct the image looks fantastic. Love that.

The Plugin

Starting at the top you set your input colorspace. As it stands you can go straight from ACES, DWG (the default), Arri, RED, and Sony inputs. No native Canon support for me apparently, so I converted to DWG as I normally do before applying Genesis to my end node. And Genesis has to be your last node, because it’s going to be your DRT; you can’t output back to DWG or anything like that, so when I said Genesis isn’t a “one-size-fits-all” approach, it sort of is in that regard. Still, though, for my work that’s perfectly fine. I don’t foresee a reason to do any work after that node if I were to implement Genesis into my workflow (and actually the only node I do use after my DRT in my normal practice is the PixelTools Checker DCTL to check exposure and skintones).

As you work your way through film history by moving down the selection of 42 emulsions (none Black & White, interestingly) in the Negative Stock tab, you can see how the films become less and less “acceptable” by today’s standards. I don’t mean that negatively (haha), but simply that you can see the problems people like Bogdonowicz were trying to solve throughout the years as people wanted more malleable film stocks, in reverse. You can go all the way back to the 50’s but at the end of the filmmaking timeline you’ve got 5219, “today’s stock”, which was ostensibly designed to be scanned and is quite low-contrast and pleasing, almost looking “digital” in some ways (Eigil Bryld, DP of The Holdeovers, told me on Frame & Reference that they tested film as an option when trying to evoke the aesthetic of the time but found 5219 was so clean they would end up having to add grain and other artifacts after the fact anyway, so shooting Digital and doing everything in the grade just made way more sense).

On their YouTube video demonstrating 5219 from 13 years ago, Kodak says “VISION3 500T Film gives you more control and flexibility at every phase of the filmmaking process—from capture through post, in both digital and traditional workflows. VISION3 500T Film retains the overall look and image structure you’ve come to love in KODAK VISION2 Films—then adds a host of improvements. Our proprietary advanced Dye Layering Technology (DLT) gives you noticeably reduced grain in shadows, so you can push the boundaries of exposure further and still get excellent results. And when scanning low-light scenes, VISION3 500T Film yields higher signal-to-noise ratios for unprecedented image quality. What’s more, VISION3 500T Film’s extended highlight latitude gives you greater flexibility when lighting extreme situations, and lets you pull even more detail out of highlights. Whether you’re behind the camera or in the postproduction suite, you can bring your project to life as never before. KODAK VISION3 500T Color Negative Film.”

With Genesis, if evoking a particular time in film history is important, the hard photochemical aspect is done for you.

Below the Negative Stocks you’ve got the “Development” tab, where you can Push or Pull your footage (which appears to do so photometrically and isn’t simply a contrast adjustment), you can adjust the “Interlayer Effect” (affects saturation without changing contrast), Bleach Bypass (that’s rad), and Neutral Neg Curves (basically gentle split toning). For some reason the Exposure adjustment slider is greyed out in the Trial, which I’d obviously be changing alongside these Development tools, but a node before Genesis allows one to simply affect exposure as necessary.

Once you’ve set those values, you’ve got your Print tab where you’ll adjust your color balance with Printer Points as desired and select your Print Stock, of which there are 13 options. The stock you’re most used to seeing would be Kodak 2383, which is also what Resolve has as is Print Stock Emulation LUT alongside Fujifilm 3513. Either way you can go with the usual or pick something from back in the day to fit your mood. Below that you can Bleach Bypass the Print stock (separately from the Negative) as well as the Neutral Print Curves, and just below that you’ve got your Display Target which for most of us will be Rec709/Gamma 2.4. You can also pick 2.2 or P3 2.4/2.2 but those are your only 4 options.

The next tab is Halation, which is disabled in the Trial so I can’t tell you how that looks but Yedlin has historically spent a lot of effort making that look accurate so let’s say it’s likely better than average.

After Halation is Grain, which is another Yedlin-modeled effect, and in the Trial you can choose 35mm or 16mm, with 65mm disabled (it’s apparently in the software just not in the trial, it’s not even a grayed-out option). Also in the Trial you can’t not have the grain overlay on. You get 35mm or 16mm and you’ll like it! You can adjust strength and Saturation, but Saturation is also disabled in the Trial. Personally I think the default settings look fantastic and get you exactly what you’d likely want without any work. I’ve tried a ton of grain emulations, including some wild node-trees I personally designed to try to get it to sit the way my comparisons to real film look, but those take a lot of effort. This, like the look of the stocks, comes out of the box looking perfect to my eye. You can also affect the grain seed to get different generation models but that is also disabled in the Trial. It should be noted that changing anything in your image (in the plugin or otherwise upstream of Genesis) affects the way the grain responds, which is exactly as it should operate. This is counter to overlaying a scan of film shot on a gray card which is basically only good for breaking up blocking that can occur with re-encoding done by YouTube and the like. Resolve’s film grain effect behaves similarly to an overlay and I’ve never been thrilled with it. That being said you can affect how Resolve’s grain appears in the shadows, midtones, and highlights and that’s honestly a massive improvement over a simple overlay as long as you know how it should look. Also, Yedlin’s grain contains color, which to some may seem odd but that’s how grain actually looks. You can also make that adjustment in the stock Resolve grain plugin but again, you have to know what you’re trying to do in that case as just throwing knobs around may result in something you enjoy but likely won’t be accurate. Depends on what you want I suppose.

And honestly that’s the whole plugin. It’s decidedly simple but certainly a great way to quickly develop a look you like based on pedigree and solid color science (which, again, is huge for me as I hate trusting people to do their due diligence in this era of snake oil salesmanship in the film space). I could easily see using this on the majority of my projects, but I’ll touch on that towards the end.

Workflow Considerations

Overall I found myself only needing a handful of extra nodes to massage the image in the way I wanted before it hit Genesis (shown above), which is awesome, but one of the most important questions for any emulation system is how it integrates into existing workflows. High-end productions rely heavily on color management systems such as ACES and any emulation tool has to work within that framework without breaking consistency across shots and scenes. As mentioned, Genesis is your output DRT so if that fits your system then you’re good to go.

Something else to consider is that the Negative and Print are in one node. The way I work, I kind of consider everything after the Input CST to be my “negative”, then there’s effects, and the output and anything happening around there as my “Print” (like any global changes or a LUT or whatever). It’s not entirely accurate as a model but I just think of it that way. In Genesis, you can’t adjust anything between those two “stocks” that isn’t in the plugin itself, which for some may not be ideal.

If you wanted to use Genesis as your Negative but not use the Print stock, or vice versa, that’s not happening either; you’re not going to use Genesis and then 2499 as your output. Essentially Gensis is your look, with Grain and Halation being optional. Obviously you can do whatever you want before Genesis, but I’m not sure how much you’d want to get done there beyond targeted exposure and color adjustments and maybe some non-emulation effects (like hueShift, Split/Tone, or DigiDiff perhaps). That’s what I did in my testing at least. I suppose anything upstream of Genesis should sort of “theoretically” be modeling stuff that happens in front of the sensor like lenses, filters, or things happening in the scene; how many of us have relied on the grade to save us time in lieu of setting up a grip jungle of flags to handle errant exposure on set?

You can export a LUT from Genesis and that’s pretty great as you’ll want to have that to monitor with on set, but once again that’ll just be the look from Genesis itself and therefore won’t include possible additional nodes (and therefore is only viable for Arri, RED, or Sony cameras). I assume you can just generate a LUT the usual way in Resolve by right-clicking the clip and exporting via the context menu, but along with the export button in the plugin, that is disabled in the Trial. If it is possible, for people using camera systems other than the aforementioned three you’d want to go with that method to include the CST in the pipeline.

Another thing you could try, which might be educational in its own right, is to get the Trial and then try to match the look Genesis gives you using native tools in Resolve as I did in the example images. You’ll see exactly where some adjustments get you pretty close and where the plugin is doing some work you won’t instinctively know how to do (I couldn’t get some things close without going really targeted, which I avoided for this exercise only using global adjustments beyond a depth map to separate the subject from the background and adjusting those independently with “global” corrections). I noticed that matching Genesis “closely enough” with Native tools was sometimes fine for a clip, and then you’d move your Node Tree to another clip and it wouldn’t be nearly as close as just copying Genesis over and adjusting from there, but depending on what you’ve done to match that may or may not be true. In some ways I found my attempt to match it totally acceptable and in other ways I prefer Genesis’ result, which I’ll remind you took almost zero effort. In that regard, Genesis shows how useful it can be, as getting there happens a lot faster. I would have liked Genesis for that project. In any case, doing this exercise will be able to tell you whether or not Genesis is worth the investment for your needs.

So… About that…

The Downside

Genesis is not the first film emulation tool, and it will not be the last. But its pedigree, rigor, and design suggest it could become a reference point for how digital filmmakers approach film emulation in the coming years. That being said, you don’t get the pros with decades of experience to work this hard for free. To that end, the full version of Genesis comes in at an eye-watering $2000 for the full version and $1000 for the version that only includes 2 Print Stocks (5207 and 5219), 1 Print stock (2383), no Bleach Bypass Tools, Printer Points, or Neutralize Curves Tools, and no HDR output. If you’re working on a project over $2m in scope, your price goes up to $7500 per seat. In the same vein, the $2k and $1K “Pro” and “Indie” versions are only available for one machine at a time, so if you’re the kind of person who works between a desktop and a laptop, pick your favorite. Something to consider, though, is that the current industry standard film emulation is Livegrain and that comes in at a “if you have to ask you can’t afford it” price. No seriously, you have to ask them. It’s a service not a program, as far as I can tell. I’d rather spend $2k just for the grain algorithm in Genesis than that if they’re both accurate, but then again you can’t turn off the film sims and just use the grain or halation parameters so that’s not truly an option either way.

This part of the offering is sort of confusing to me because on the one hand it’s made by professionals, seemingly for professionals, priced at a professional price-point, but is intentionally simplified and marketed towards Cinematographers and Colorists who don’t have the experience to get these looks on their own. It’s certainly cheaper than hiring a colorist, but one does get the feeling that even the full-featured plugin is locked down to an extent. I sort of get why I can’t turn off Negative or Print (although I’d enjoy having the option just to see how it looks or combine it with other tools) and I even sort of get why you can’t output to ACES or DWG or what have you, but why only one machine per user? My assumption is they don’t want friends pulling a Netflix and “sharing their passwords” but if I’m spending $2000 for this I should at least be able to use it on my laptop when I’m traveling and trying to show my Director what we shot before heading home, right? I know you can export a LUT but the whole point of the plugin is to go beyond a LUT. Maybe they’ll make it easy to activate one machine at a time and switch between them seamlessly as opposed to having two activations live at the same time. That would be an acceptable compromise for me, but I’d be surprised if that happens because I think that’d end up resulting in the possibility of “infinite” machines having a single activation code. At least it’s a perpetual license and not a subscription, which are the bane of my existence. How can anyone save up for anything if an ever-increasing percentage of their paychecks are constantly spoken for!? Anyway…

Final Thoughts

Is Genesis good? Yes. Very much so. I trust that Mitch and Steve wouldn’t put their names on something that they couldn’t back up with receipts so I’m willing to believe that what is happening under the hood is what’s advertised (accuracy of emulations, etc) as opposed to feeling the nagging urge to test those claims myself when it comes to competitors, and the looks it can give you are quick, efficient, and really pleasant. I love how easy it is to dial everything in and how little I have to work to make it look the way I want for a given clip/scene. It doesn’t take the work out of doing the job but it does reduce the time considerably. Every clip I tried it on immediately looked great and then it was up to me to tweak to taste (and in fewer nodes than usual). But is it worth $2000?

I mean.. I hate to say this, but it depends. I love how easy it is and that any choice made in the plugin is just a “choice” and is perfectly usable; nothing looks bad necessarily, unless you’re just absolutely whipping sliders around willy nilly. Part of the “locked-downness” of the plugin is likely to facilitate the fact that you almost can’t screw up and I don’t mind that aspect of it. I love how older stocks have the year next to them to give you context as to the sort of look you might associate that stock with. I love how it’s a lightweight plugin and doesn’t slow my machine down (although my computer is a brand new 2025 Puget Systems rig so I might not be a good benchmark as I’m essentially driving a Ferrari). As mentioned earlier the pedigree of Genesis gives me confidence other plugins simply do not, and in terms of the results, they can’t be argued. Even if you had no idea what you’re doing you’re going to get something good.

However, and this is just for me in my position as a Cinematographer and freelance indie Colorist, I simply can’t afford it at nearly 700% of the price of the software it resides in. Maybe a few years ago when work was better, but right now it’s just so outside of my reach I can’t even pretend I’d get it any time soon (as much as I’d likely use it). I do think Genesis is correctly marketed to someone in my position, but with great power comes a greater pocketbook. We mentioned FilmBox Pro earlier, and that’s $1000 less with (seemingly) more features, but doesn’t come with the known pedigree (not to say they didn’t do a great job, again I just don’t know since I haven’t used it).

So at the end of the day, would I recommend Genesis? Totally. If you’re a working colorist and have that kinda cash, I don’t see you being disappointed with it if it fits your needs. If you’re like me and often color your own work, but crucially you have work right now, then go for it. But if the price makes you wince, keep using the native tools and work on your craft the old fashioned way. At least for now. Like I said earlier, this is cheaper than hiring a professional colorist so that might be a consideration, but that isn’t to say you can’t get close on your own with the tools you have, it just might take more effort and study, and even just observing how the Trial works can be beneficial in informing what your image may be missing in your own practice.

That being said, matching a target is far easier than coming up with solutions on your own and is more like tracing that drawing. Who’s to say I would have ever gotten to the point I did in the example if flying “blind”? I can also say pretty definitively that, while I was able to match each clip individually to the Genesis result with acceptable accuracy, using those adjustments on anything else would look wildly off and overall Genesis results in much “cleaner” images with less color pollution all over the place when using the plugin on a row of clips vs me trying to chase the look it gives. Again, this is where Genesis is a strength: it’s a system not a filter. It reacts “intelligently” with your source media, whereas your adjustments in a potential “matching powergrade” will only work with very similar clips. Anything else will likely go way out of whack and truthfully, I use my reel as my testing ground for new workflows, and with Genesis I basically slapped it on across the board and it was all 90% of the way there, with just some standard exposure changes and a few targeted things needed to be done upstream, alongside some printer light stuff to fit the tone of that scene, allowing me to play with stocks to finish off the “idea”. It should be noted that were I to actually use Genesis in my Reel, I’d probably be a lot more discerning but the point stands: as a test of whether or not it would “take anything I threw at it”, it passed. Hopefully one day it’ll go on sale again (at the time of this writing there are slightly lower launch prices but by the time you read this they’ll have expired).

It should be noted that Cullen also has the Voyager LUT pack, which I did purchase and is fairly reasonable price-wise, and that can get you some great results without having to work too hard, but obviously those are LUTs and we already spoke about how they can’t “do it all”. He also has Contour, which is somewhere between Voyager and Genesis, and comes in at $850 (with a $350 discount available at the time of this writing with an unknown expiration date).

Epilogue: On Film vs Digital

The “film vs digital” debate is one of those endlessly recurring cultural arguments that isn’t really about technology and is more so about about identity, memory, and authenticity. The debate is less a question of which is better than what kind of experience people want their images to carry.

Film, in the collective imagination, has become shorthand for permanence, artistic effort, and scarcity. In a world that is endlessly disposable, anything that endures is seen as more valuable. With film you load a reel, you’ve got a couple takes, you live with mistakes, you wait. Every image is tied to the passage of time: the film flying through the gate, sending off the reels for development, the suspense before you know if you captured what you thought you did, that waiting and chance of imperfection or “happy accidents” creates a psychological weight. People see film as “honest” not because it’s objectively truer, in all fact it’s less true than certain methods of digital capture, but because the constraints force them to live with the results and take risks, which is inherently human. There’s a kind of existential dignity in the fact that you can’t undo it.

Digital, by contrast, represents abundance, flexibility, and immediacy. You can shoot endlessly, iterate, edit, delete, and retouch. That lowers the stakes, which some people love and others resent. In digital, images are malleable: They can be perfected, manipulated, and controlled. But with that control comes a sense of disposability. Endless gigabytes of 1s and 0s on a server feel available to anyone with an internet connection feel less precious than a reel of film sitting in a can that only one person can access at a time unless shared via a projector with other people gathered around.

People try to emulate film, in my opinion, because what they’re chasing isn’t really the literal photochemical process, it’s the aura. Walter Benjamin wrote about how mechanical reproduction strips away the “aura” of an artwork; digital has seemingly stripped aura down to zero, and film retains a residue of it. Emulating film is a way of borrowing its aura: the warmth of nostalgia, the romance of imperfection, the psychological comfort of knowing an image can only be made in the here and now with these exact tools in this environment, but with the workflow advantages and safety of digital capture.

Does it matter? Practically, not really. Both methods of capture are valid, both can produce extraordinary art. But culturally and psychologically one can argue it does because people use these tools as extensions of self. To choose film is to sort of “loudly” align yourself with slowness, tactility, patience, even rebellion against disposability. To choose digital is to embrace possibility, efficiency, the comfort of control. And to argue about them is to argue about values that go well beyond cameras and more about how we want to engage with time, memory, and reality.

I sort of touched on it at the top of the article, but I don’t think people actually want to “exactly replicate film” when they say they want “the film look”. At least not generally. And as we know there is no “one film look”, only a set of parameters that closely represent the photochemical way of doing things and the results therein. I think a plugin like Genesis kind of supports that theory, in the sense that my earlier assertion that the pedigree of the plugin has me feeling safe in knowing that what I’m getting is likely, truly, a mathematically accurate replication of film. And I believe that. I also believe that I have no idea if that’s true and it genuinely wouldn’t matter to me because the results are good either way and match my personally preferred aesthetic when “authoring images”, as Yedlin puts it.

Ask yourself, what’s more important to you: that the emulation is scientifically accurate, or that it looks like you think film looks or even feels? Will your audience care if “actually this is exactly like 5247 would look”, or are you okay being the only one who would know? If you made a film with Genesis, would you feel a strong urge to make a BTS video about how you used Genesis to get “the film look” or would you just let the art speak for itself and take the tool as a value-add when it comes to speed and efficiency? I think on the one hand replicating film is worth the effort because the audience reacts favorably to it and I like the way the photochemical process looks and don’t feel the need to drastically change it. On the other hand, I do feel that a lot of younger creators have an unhealthy obsession with aesthetics that is divorcing them from the “meat” of the matter, across multiple disciplines and I don’t necessarily love that. I would hate to see “Made with Genesis” attempted to be used as a status symbol, as that would cheapen (in my opinion) the value of it.

Just something that was on my mind, and possibly something to think about.