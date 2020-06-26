QNAP launched the TS-x53D 2.5GbE NAS series, available in 2, 4, and 6-bay models, offering ample storage space for data and dual 2.5GbE connectivity, for better network speeds.

Featuring high-quality 4K video transcoding for converting videos to universal file formats and other video functions, the QNAP TS-x53D 2.5GbE NAS series is a solution for building your “home cloud”.

The cloud may be the destination for many, but having a NAS solution available continues to be a key factor for many users, especially now, as remote work tend to be a norm. QNAP’s new TS-x53D 2.5GbE NAS series, available in 2, 4, and 6-bay models, is a solution to consider if you need both the space and the speed. With a quad-core 2.0 GHz processor and dual 2.5GbE connectivity, the TS-x53D series not only provides professionals with an excellent 2.5GbE NAS solution, it will also satisfy anyone needing ample storage for their files.

QNAP notes that “this reliable and secure NAS series delivers high cost-efficiency by offering more value-added capabilities, including PCIe expansion, multi-cloud backup, cloud storage gateway, 4K HDMI output, and more. The TS-x53D series comes with a 3-year standard warranty, and can be extended up to 5 years with a purchased warranty extension.”

Network speed up to 2.5 Gigabit

“The TS-x53D allows users to upgrade network speeds from 1 Gigabit to 2.5 Gigabit using existing CAT5e cables, and to streamline file backup and sharing, video streaming, and even gaming storage,” said Jason Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP. “QNAP’s QSW 10GbE/Multi-Gig switch also provides a perfect addition to create a high-speed, future-proof collaborative network environment.”

The TS-x53D series is powered by an Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor (bursts up to 2.7 GHz), with up to 8 GB DDR4 memory. The built-in dual 2.5GbE RJ45 ports can deliver up to 5 Gbps transfer speeds under Port Trunking. The PCIe 2.0 slot allows for installing expansion cards to enhance NAS functionality (such as a 5GbE/10GbE network card, a QM2 network/storage card, or a QWA-AC2600 wireless adapter. The TS-x53D NAS supports SSD caching for low-latency applications, or can become auto-optimized tiered storage with Qtier technology to achieve optimal performance while also balancing storage utilization.

Designed for professionals, the TS-x53D series supports advanced file storage, sharing, backup, sync, and data protection to help users accomplish productive daily tasks. Block-based snapshots make data protection and recovery easier and effectively mitigate the threats of ransomware. HBS (Hybrid Backup Sync) realizes efficient local/remote/cloud backup jobs, and features QuDedup technology that deduplicates backup files at the source to save backup time, space, bandwidth, and to accelerate multi-version backups for greater protection.

Abundant multimedia functionality

The advantages of the new QNAP NAS do not end there. The TS-x53D also has abundant multimedia functionality with an HDMI 2.0 output for displaying up to 4K (4096 x 2160) videos @60Hz, high-quality 4K video transcoding for converting videos to universal file formats, and video streaming through DLNA, Plex, and Chromecast.

The TS-x53D is flexible and versatile. Its storage capacity is scalable by connecting QNAP’s storage expansion enclosures or by using VJBOD function to utilize unused storage capacity of other QNAP NAS. The functionality of the TS-x53D can also be extended by installing apps from the built-in QTS App Center, such as hosting multiple virtual machines and containers, deploying a cloud storage gateway, implementing a professional video surveillance system, and more.

Key specifications of new products:

TS-253D-4G: 2 drive bays, 4 GB DDR4 memory (1 x 4 GB)

TS-453D-4G: 4 drive bays, 4 GB DDR4 memory (1 x 4 GB)

TS-453D-8G: 4 drive bays, 8 GB DDR4 memory (2 x 4 GB)

TS-653D-4G: 6 drive bays, 4 GB DDR4 memory (1 x 4 GB)

TS-653D-8G: 6 drive bays, 8 GB DDR4 memory (2 x 4 GB)

Tower model; Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core 2.0 GHz processor (bursts up to 2.7 GHz); hot-swappable 2.5-inch/3.5-inch SATA 6Gbps hard drives or SSDs; 2x 2.5GbE RJ45 LAN ports (compatible with 1GbE); 1x PCIe Gen 2 x2 slot (PCIe Gen 2 x4 slot for TS-253D); 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 3x USB 2.0 ports; 1x HDMI 2.0 4K@60Hz output

Follow the link more information and to view the full QNAP NAS lineup.