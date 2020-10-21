Podcasts

PVC Podcast Eps 26: NLE Battle Royale

PVC Podcast eps 26 NLE Battle Royale

Join Scott and special guests Oliver Peters & Tony Gallardo as they discuss the strengths & weaknesses of the “big 4” non-linear editing apps

Profile Picture
Filmtools
October 21, 2020
Comment

PVC Podcast eps 26 NLE Battle Royale

This week, Scott sits down with versatile editors Oliver Peters and Tony Gallardo to talk about the “big 4” non-linear editing applications. They debate some of the strengths and weaknesses and talk about what makes the discussion of NLEs such a religious experience for many of those commenting on the internet. This is a reasoned discussion on the often controversial topic. Enjoy the episode!

The PVC Podcast is available on AppleAnchorSpotifyGoogle Podcasts, and more. Subscribe so you don’t miss future episodes! Have a question/ comment? Shoot us a message on Instagram(@provideocoalition) or send us an email: social@provideocoalition.com.

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like