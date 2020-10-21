This week, Scott sits down with versatile editors Oliver Peters and Tony Gallardo to talk about the “big 4” non-linear editing applications. They debate some of the strengths and weaknesses and talk about what makes the discussion of NLEs such a religious experience for many of those commenting on the internet. This is a reasoned discussion on the often controversial topic. Enjoy the episode!

