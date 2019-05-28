Panavision Liquid Crystal ND is 1 Filter with 6 Stops of ND.

Originally announced at Cine Gear 2018, the Panavision LCND (Liquid Crystal ND) is apparently now available, however, I bet this is a rental item only because that is how Panavision rolls with the rest of their cameras, lenses, and gear. What Panavision has done is make an electronic ND using an electrical charge to adjust the filter neutral density. Electronic means this Liquid Crystal ND needs power.

It appears the Panavision LCND can be operated standalone or wirelessly. The control unit looks to feature two buttons as well as a wheel to adjust the density of the LCND. While it is a standard sized filter you will still need to use a Panavision matte box with the kind of unique side loading filter trays.

Now, this is the kind of incredible innovation I think all of us can get behind, but this is just my opinion. What do you think about the new Liquid Crystal ND filter? Unfortunately, this appears to be a Panavision “Patent Pending” filter technology. I doubt we will see this kind of filter tech from other manufacturers’ anytime soon.

