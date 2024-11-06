The American Film Market (AFM) has launched in Las Vegas for the first time, bringing a bold new era to this renowned industry event. For nearly 45 years, AFM has called Santa Monica home, but the relocation to The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas aims to streamline the market experience for buyers and sellers while shaking up its image. With an anticipated $1 billion in film sales and the participation of 286 companies from 34 countries, the stakes are high for this historic market’s first venture into the glitzy, high-energy city of Las Vegas.

A Market, Not a Festival: The Purpose of AFM

While AFM often draws comparisons to film festivals, its primary function is distinct—it’s a marketplace, not a showcase. Buyers and sellers converge to discuss, negotiate, and finalize distribution and ownership rights for films across genres and stages of development. Instead of red carpets and awards, AFM delivers private screenings, backroom negotiations, and closed-door meetings designed to push deals forward efficiently. This year, the atmosphere is buzzing with a glut of horror titles, anticipated blue-chip dramas, and a wide range of budgets, creating a perfect landscape for the intensive networking and dealmaking that define AFM’s mission.

Why Move to Las Vegas?

The move to Las Vegas was not taken lightly. Santa Monica had been a comfortable, albeit sometimes crowded, home for decades. However, logistical challenges and high costs motivated organizers, the Independent Film & Television Alliance (IFTA), to find a more accommodating and cost-effective solution. After reviewing multiple cities, The Palms Casino Resort was chosen for its ability to house all aspects of AFM under one roof—from the exhibition space and screening rooms to conference sessions. The Palms’ centralized setup allows buyers, sellers, and filmmakers to engage in business without the hassle of traveling between multiple venues. Based on initial reports and boots-on-the-ground observations, turnout seems as projected and exhibitors are overarchingly happy about the move to Vegas.

On Day 1, there were some minor logistical growing pains, but The Palms staff did a great job overall to get the show rolling. The biggest bottleneck here is the elevator system, with at least 20 floors needing to be covered by 5 elevators.

What Makes the 2024 AFM Unique?

This year’s AFM stands out not only due to its relocation but also because it takes place during a tense U.S. presidential election week. Security has been enhanced with teams patrolling the venue periphery to mitigate any potential disruptions related to the political climate. Additionally, this edition of AFM is happening in a single venue, a first in AFM history, and features over 200 screenings within the 14-screen Brenden Theatres multiplex at The Palms. The new location may change the overall vibe, but organizers are hopeful that the “big tent” concept will help AFM live up to its reputation as a significant business event in the film industry. Despite both Days 1 and 2 being in the heat of intense political decisions in America, spirits are high and attendees are focused on business.

From Students to Stars: A Diverse Gathering

Beyond its professional crowd, AFM 2024 offers unique opportunities for the next generation of industry professionals. For the first time, University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) film students are interning at the event. These students will receive credit and gain first-hand experience in film sales, distribution, and financing. This move underscores AFM’s commitment to fostering new talent and providing educational opportunities for those interested in the business side of the film industry. All the students I’ve met have been wonderful and the staff is doing a great job holding it down.

The Reality Behind AFM’s Allure

For independent filmmakers, AFM can be both an opportunity and a challenge. AFM encourages newcomers to attend, pitch their projects, and hope for a big break. Yet the reality is that AFM operates more as a venue for well-organized, pre-arranged meetings than spontaneous pitches. Many of the deals discussed in The Palms’ converted hotel rooms focus on completed films with a solid sales pitch, not on speculative projects. Though hopeful filmmakers circulate the floors trying to promote unproduced scripts, the structure of AFM favors projects that are market-ready.

The push for efficiency means that established buyers and sellers are booked weeks in advance, and deals happen behind closed doors in hotel suites rather than on a trade show floor. Filmmakers who did their homework and spent months prepping and reaching out are more likely to be successful than those cold pitching.

Conclusion: A Gamble Worth Taking?

AFM’s debut in Las Vegas may mark the beginning of a new chapter in its history. With significant deals in the works and a streamlined setup, AFM 2024 is more accessible, albeit different from its California roots. Las Vegas may lack the relaxed beachfront atmosphere of Santa Monica, but it brings an energy and accessibility that could ultimately benefit AFM and the industry at large. The big question, however, remains whether AFM will remain in Las Vegas for years to come.

For now, the film industry is watching closely, and with over $1 billion in projected sales, AFM 2024 might just roll a winning hand.