Now’s the time to elevate your color grading. Adobe Premiere Pro now supports NVIDIA GPU acceleration for 4:2:2 video color editing in general release.

The 4:2:2 color format is a game changer for professional video editors. It provides twice as much color information as the typical 4:2:0 color formats while only increasing the raw file size by 30 percent. This significantly improves color grading and chroma keying while preserving the quality of text.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series GPU-equipped PCs and laptops support 4:2:2 encode and decode, advanced video editing and AI workflows.

4:2:2 benefits

Consumer cameras have typically used 4:2:0 8-bit color compression. This allows them to compress video to use less data, but as a result, they only capture a fraction of the color information. 4:2:0 8-bit is sufficient for video playback, but video editors benefit from the additional quality that 4:2:2 10-bit cameras enable.

4:2:2 unlocks several key benefits in video production:

Enhanced Color Accuracy: 4:2:2 doubles the amount of color information in video streams, giving editors more flexibility when color grading so they can perform more precise and nuanced adjustments during color correction. Superior Keying: 4:2:2 is especially advantageous for chroma keying techniques like green screening. It enables cleaner and more accurate extraction of subjects from backgrounds, as well as sharper edges on small, detailed objects like hair. Clearer Text: Text readability is a notorious problem when encoding. With 4:2:0, color frequently bleeds into text, making it hard to read. 4:2:2 makes text sharp and clear.

The 4:2:2 format had not been widely adopted for two reasons.

4:2:2 cameras were very expensive and typically bought only by professionals. In the past two years, though, this has changed. Major manufacturers have released mass-market cameras for prices under $600. In addition, 4:2:2 is a more complex encoding format that requires more compute power. This means that streams can stutter, making it impractical to use. Many editors choose to create proxies before editing these files, which takes a lot of time.

The GeForce RTX 50 Series added hardware acceleration for 4:2:2 encode and decode, solving the compute problem. These GPUs accelerate 4:2:2 encoding by ten-fold and can decode 10 times as many 4K, 30-FPS streams per decoder. Adobe is now adding support for 4:2:2 GPU decode, allowing video editors to take full advantage of the new GPUs.

Save time with AI

Adobe Premiere Pro offers a remarkable suite of advanced AI features that streamline processes, boost productivity, and open up new creative possibilities. These features are accelerated by GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. The GPUs include specialized AI hardware and fifth-generation Tensor Cores that provide the compute power needed to run the latest and most demanding AI features.

Among the AI features the GPUs enable is Adobe Media Intelligence, which uses AI to analyze footage and apply semantic tags to clips. This feature helps users quickly and easily find specific footage by describing its content, including objects, locations, camera angles, and even transcribed spoken words. Media Intelligence benefits from the generational upgrades of GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, providing a 30 percent boost in performance on the GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU compared to the GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU.

RTX acceleration also enables the Enhance Speech feature in Premiere Pro. This feature significantly improves the quality of recorded speech by filtering out unwanted noise and making the audio sound clearer and more professional. Enhance Speech runs seven times faster on a GeForce RTX 5090 Laptop GPU compared to the MacBook Pro M4 Max.

To experience these cutting-edge AI-powered features, as well as user favorites like Scene Edit Detection, Auto Reframe, and Auto Color, visit the Adobe Premiere Pro page to download and explore the extensive range of AI-driven tools.

New power for creating, gaming, and AI

GeForce RTX 50 Series equipped systems represent the most significant generational leap in portable performance, revolutionizing the landscape for creators, gamers, and AI enthusiasts.

GeForce RTX 5090 and 5080 GPU-equipped laptops and desktops can run advanced creative generative AI models like Flux up to two times faster, with a smaller memory footprint compared to the previous generation.