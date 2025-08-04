The web-based platform Reverb Map is an interactive online tool that showcases unique, real acoustic spaces around the world for field recording and sound design… with sounds created without any AI.

Inspired by the brand’s Paragon and Paragon ST reverb plug-ins, Reverb Map is a valuable resource for location sound professionals, field recordists, Foley artists and audio broadcast teams.

NUGEN Audio will showcase its innovative Reverb Map at IBC 2025 (Pod P.13). Available free of charge through the NUGEN Audio website, the Reverb Map offers a creative springboard for professionals seeking real-world reverberation profiles to use during field capture, or sound experimentation, and is perfect for post-production applications. The map serves as a reference tool to enrich immersive workflows and location-based audio planning.

The web-based platform is, according to the company, “a valuable resource for location sound professionals, field recordists, Foley artists and audio broadcast teams looking to incorporate real reverberation into their projects. Inspired by the brand’s Paragon and Paragon ST reverb plug-ins, which were developed using a variety of recorded reverbs in real spaces, the interactive map highlights locations across the globe that are known for having unusual acoustic characteristics. From historic tombs and cavernous concert halls to quirky modern structures and hidden urban gems, the NUGEN Reverb Map is a useful resource for audio professionals.”

The team at NUGEN has been putting together a worldwide interactive map of spaces with unusual acoustic characteristics. Churches, subway stations, concert venues, tombs – you name it! What better way to impose your audio addiction onto friends and family than by dragging them on detours to strange and unusual locations?

“Whether you’re scouting a physical location for documentary production, or simply want to explore new sonic textures, the Reverb Map lets you plan your recordings around some of the most fascinating spaces,” says Freddy Vinehill-Cliffe, Product Specialist, NUGEN Audio, who also moonlights as a musician and audio engineer. “In a world where AI dominates all content creation, being able to still access true audio sources to enhance a project definitely has its creative benefits.”

“As someone who works closely with the creative audio community, I’ve seen how Foley artists and sound designers are constantly looking for ways to bring more authenticity and depth to their work,” says Sophie Guest, CMO, NUGEN Audio. “By pairing our Paragon reverb technology with the Reverb Map’s catalog of real-world spaces, we’re offering a unique tool that helps audio professionals go beyond generic presets. Whether you’re recreating a cinematic footstep in an echoing crypt or designing otherworldly textures from a disused radar station, there’s something powerful about working with acoustics that actually exist.”

The collection includes famous acoustical landmarks like the Sydney Opera House in Australia, Boston Symphony Hall in the United States and St. Paul’s Cathedral in England, alongside some lesser-known spaces, like the TANK Center in the U.S., Echo Cave in South Africa and Teufelsberg Spy Station in Germany. Locations span six continents, offering a wide selection of sonic possibilities for global productions.

The NUGEN Reverb Map can be accessed free of charge on the company website at: https://nugenaudio.com/reverb-map/ when signing up to receive the NUGEN Audio newsletter. In addition to the interactive map on Page 1, which provides detailed information about each location, Page 2 offers a complete listing of locations and addresses. Viewers can also import the locations into Google Maps for continued access via mobile device.

Anyone who signs up for the map will also receive access to free two-week trials of NUGEN’s wide array of plug-ins. NUGEN Audio will be at IBC 2025, September 12 -15, in Amsterdam, to highlight NUGEN Reverb Map, the new tool for location sound professionals.