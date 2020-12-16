Post Production

Nobe Color Remap for all your post-production tools. The original Color Warper

Nobe Color Remap for all your post-production tools. The original Color Warper 1
Profile Picture
Scott Simmons
December 16, 2020
Comment

Every now and then you see a new tool in post-production and you say “wow that is unique.” For me, one of those was the Nobe Color Remap from Time in Pixels. When this tool debuted it was unique in that it used a color display with points on a grid to make color adjustments. It is similar to curves only it was very different. One look and you immediately knew how it was meant to operation. It gives a lot more control and when you use it for the first time you think … “well that’s obvious!”

Nobe Color Remap for all your post-production tools. The original Color Warper 2
Above is the Nobe Color Remap tools open full screen from Premiere. I like how you can click directly on the image and grab a color to remap it. The point in the grid will move accordingly to see what you’re doing. It’s an incredibly easy way to make some quick adjustments.

Now let’s talk about the other obvious… Nobe Color Remap looks an awful lot like the recently introduced Color Warper in the Resolve 17 beta. I don’t know the exact path that was taken for the Color Warper to come to life but I don’t think the emergence of the Color Warper necessarily Sherlocked Nobe Color Remap because Nobe Color Remap will work in lots of tools besides Resolve. I also don’t think the Resolve Color Warper would exist without Nobe Color Remap so let’s give credit where credit is due.

Nobe Color Remap for all your post-production tools. The original Color Warper 3
If you’ve never seen a grid color correction tool in action then seeing it work on color bars can give an idea of how it’s supposed to work. Above is Nobe Color Remap working right in the Adobe Premiere Pro Effect Controls palette.

When the Resolve 17 beta launched I read a lot comments of how fascinated people were with the Color Warper and how much they liked this new Resolve tool. That tells me a lot of people don’t know about Nobe Color Remap (despite it’s appearance as a Useful Tool for Editors) hence the reason for this post. The Nobe Color Remap developer, Time in Piexls, has a number of interesting products including False Color,  and OmniScope. These tools are yet another result of a filmmaker and developer to took a need and turned it into a product for all of the post-production community. These are always great prodcuts I like to share.

I asked the developer about what some of the differences between Nobe Color Remap and the Resolve Color Warper. Here are a few:

  • Smooth saturation mode:  Nobe Color Remap will limit the saturation shifts while making changes to the grid. You can push hue more without clipping the individual channels due to saturation going too high. See the image below.
Nobe Color Remap for all your post-production tools. The original Color Warper 4
In the image above, Nobe Color Remap is more subtle on the blue channel than Color Warper. It is smoother on the hue/sat shifts.
  • In Nobe Color Remap you can have a black background with a colorzied vectorscope as an alternative way of working.
  • Nobe Color Remap offers a Hue/Luma grid.
Nobe Color Remap for all your post-production tools. The original Color Warper 5
The Hue/Luma grid is one of the many customization options in Nobe Color Remap
  • Nobe Color Remap offers a color picker.
  • Nobe has both a circular and a rectangular grid mode.
Nobe Color Remap for all your post-production tools. The original Color Warper 6
Different grid modes are one of the many ways to customize Nobe Color Remap.
  • There is a preset gallery built into Nobe Color Remap
Nobe Color Remap for all your post-production tools. The original Color Warper 7
A preset gallery brings you a number of presets to use or a place to begin.

• There is a 3D Color Cube viewing option to see your remapping in a 3D RGB space

Nobe Color Remap for all your post-production tools. The original Color Warper 8
A 3D Color Cube can be opened when working in Nobe Color Remap for another option to give your color remaps.
  • Nobe Color Remap offers a Macbeth chart with before and after color chips.
Nobe Color Remap for all your post-production tools. The original Color Warper 9
Honestly I know very little about the use of a Macbeth color chart but you have it in Nobe Color Remap.
  • A full screen experience that can launch from within many of the hosts.
  • Fully cross-platform with the ability to excnage presets between the different hose platforms.

Where will Nobe Color Remap run?

  • DaVinci Resolve
  • Final Cut Pro
  • Adobe Premiere Pro
  • Adobe After Effects
  • Adobe Photoshop
  • Affinity Photo

That’s most of the post-production platforms you might be using.

Nobe Color Remap is priced per host so take that into account when purchasing as it’s a bit confusing. There is both Lite version and a Pro version depending on the host. Unless you’re in the Adobe world then there is the Editor version. Prices run around $100 unless you get the Pro Bundle which is every Nobe Color Remap there is. When speaking with the developer about Nobe Color Remap he mentioned that he has an Apple Silicon native version ready for release which should be available very soon for those Apple Silicon hosts that are ready for it (Resolve 17 beta and Final Cut Pro 10.5.

Support ProVideo Coalition
Shop with Filmtools Logo

Filmtools

Filmmakers go-to destination for pre-production, production & post production equipment!

Shop Now
color correction color grading DaVinci Resolve Nobe Color Remap Resolve

What Do You Think? Let Us Know.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

You Might Also Like