Leica introduced a new lens, the Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70 f/2.8 ASPH, the “most affordable” zoom lens for its SL-System, with a price of “only” $1,890.00.

Leica Camera AG introduces the new Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70 f/2.8 ASPH., a lens that seamlessly blends versatility with exceptional imaging performance, according to the company, enriching the L-Mount portfolio with a premium, fast standard zoom lens designed for everyday use.

The new zoom lens sets a new standard as the most compact and lightweight zoom lens for the SL-System. Leica notes that “the innovative optical design and incorporation of aspherical elements enable the new SL-Lens to deliver exceptional performance while maintaining a constant f/2.8 aperture across its entire focal-length range. Thanks to its constant aperture throughout the zoom range, this lens is an ideal choice for both photography and videography, the company adds.

Featuring, the company says, “Leica’s globally renowned craftsmanship, the new Vario-Elmarit-SL is a premium lens that meets the exacting standards of ambitious photographers, providing them with the support they need to bring their creative visions to life.”

Here is some more information shared by Leica about the new lens:

The focal length spanning from 28 to 70 mm allows the lens to transition from wide angle to slight telephoto, making it particularly well-suited for capturing landscapes, travel scenes and portraits. The fast autofocus system consistently delivers precise and reliable focus. Cutting-edge coatings on the lenses ensure optimal colour rendition and contrast. These optimise light transmission while effectively minimising reflections. The sophisticated optical construction, comprising 16 lenses arranged in 12 groups, delivers exceptional performance. Three of these lenses feature aspherical surfaces on both sides, enhancing image quality and precision.

The advanced internal technology is securely shielded from external elements, such as dust and splash water, thanks to its durable metal housing. Despite this metal housing, the lens remains lightweight at just 572 g. Its compact dimensions – 102 mm in length with a maximum diameter of 72 mm – ensure excellent portability and versatility for both photography and videography.

The Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 28–70 f/2.8 ASPH. is now available worldwide in Leica Stores, in the Leica Online Store and from authorised dealers. It can be purchased individually or as part of an attractive kit with the SL3-S. The recommended retail price for the lens is $1,890.00. The recommended retail price for the SL3-S Vario Kit 28–70 is $6,495.00.