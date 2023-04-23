The Nexus offers eight receiver channels (with expansions for up to 16 channels) in a single box

The NAB Floor is full of competition and not just with the AWS free kick. Microphone frequencies, Bluetooth devices, and Wifi signals all compete with each other, potentially causing sound havoc to those with wireless devices.

Alongside a possible solution for this, with a multitude of channels, A20’s new Nexus Wireless Receiver could have been a solution on the floor. It also promises to be a solution with your next project.

Offering eight channels off the bat (with additional channels available to buy or rent), curved transmitters, and a wide range of frequencies, the Nexus hopes to stand out in a crowded audio field (and crowded range of frequencies).

Check out the A20 Nexus below, with Kenny McMillan from PVC and Paul from Sound Devices.

More information about the A20 Nexus is available at Sound Devices’ website.