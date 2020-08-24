The National Association of Broadcasters had to learn, at a fast pace, how to create online events replicating its shows. The experience acquired has led to the creation of a new digital platform.

NAB Show in Las Vegas is currently planned for April 10 – 14, 2021, but Covid-19 has changed many strategies, and so a new year-round digital platform, NAB Amplify, is launched in November 2020.

NAB Amplify is NAB Show’s new product to share with the community. The world’s leading convention for media, entertainment and technology professionals, is launching NAB Amplify, a dynamic year-round digital platform designed to extend the impact of NAB Show throughout the year by providing opportunities for networking, discovery and education. Launching in November 2020, NAB Amplify will engage and grow the global NAB Show community through an innovative and interactive online experience.

The chaos introduced by the pandemic forced the National Association of Broadcasters to move its events online. The NAB Show Express held in May, was a first step into unknown territory. The content is still available online, until the end of August, but on the first week after launch, an estimated 40,000 industry professionals had accessed the inaugural NAB Show Express.

According to the organizers, “participants from around the world engaged with content through social media streams, partner programs and directly via nabshowexpress.com. In total, participants consumed more than 1.6 million minutes of video content via the event’s broadcast channels, on-demand videos and social media streams over the past week.”

NAB Amplify: in development since 2019

The NAB Show New York, originally scheduled for October 21-22 this year, is also goig to be a digital event “building on the success of NAB Show Express” says the National Association of Broadcasters, adding that “this decision follows extensive surveying of our show community and consultation with state and local officials in New York, as well as the Javits Convention Center.”

The online event will take place in fall 2020 and include TVNewsCheck’s TV2025 and Post|Production World Online, produced in partnership with Future Media Conferences, among other prominent conference programs. Our goal for the digital experience, says NAB, “is to provide a valuable forum for the industry to restart, refocus and reengage.”

While the organization plans to return to regular events in 2021 – NAB Show in Las Vegas is currently planned for April 10 – 14, 2021 – the experience of moving events online has helped to define new horizons regarding the use of the Internet. The result is now made public, through the announcement of a year-round digital platform, NAB Amplify, that supports networking, discovery, education and commerce and aims to serve the global media and entertainment community.

The user-centric, dynamic experience has been in development since 2019 and will help community members solve real-life problems by highlighting thought leadership, top trends, and game-changing solutions. NAB Amplify will serve as a unique digital destination by curating meaningful connections, including between industry peers, customers in search of innovative products, and businesses seeking collaborative partnerships. The platform will feature targeted networking forums, regularly updated educational content, and an extensive online marketplace showcasing diverse media and technology companies ranging from leading global brands to up-and-coming start-ups.

Expanding the NAB Show brand

“NAB Amplify is a key component in NAB’s larger innovation strategy aimed at super-serving our global audience,” said Gordon Smith, president of the National Association of Broadcasters, organizer of NAB Show. “This evolution will serve to enhance our well-established live events, while expanding the NAB Show brand into a year-round service and experience driven by meaningful connections and community engagement.”

Cristina Clapp will serve as NAB Amplify’s content director. With more than 25 years of experience working in media and entertainment, the former content director for Creative Planet Network will lead efforts to deliver relevant content and fresh perspectives that reflect the interests and needs of the NAB Amplify community.

The platform’s advanced functionalities will facilitate secure and productive connections among vendors and customers as well as those looking to network and share ideas with other professionals via community-led conversations. NAB Amplify will effectively connect users with relevant products, services, and information to advance their businesses and careers.

NAB Amplify will launch in November 2020. Learn more at NABAmplify.com.