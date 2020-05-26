NAB AT HOME 2020: Tokina Cinema Lenses and Diffusion

Tokina Cinema USA has quite a few tools up their sleeves for cinematographers. An entire cinema lens line-up for Super 35mm sized sensors and an offering of diffusion backed up by data. In this video, Ryan Avery of Tokina USA and I talk all things lens diffusion and lenses.

Tokina Cinema analyzed data from thousands of feature films, commercials, TV shows, and independent productions to find the most relevant optical diffusion combinations used today. This data boiled down to four basic filter types representing the vast majority of in-camera diffusion today.

The new Tokina 25-75mm T2.9 is designed to cover super35+ type sensors up to 36mm image circle size. The larger 36mm image circle enables native coverage of RED Helium 8K, RED Dragon 6K, RED Monstro 6K, Alexa LF in 4K UHD, as well as popular cinema and mirrorless cameras from Canon, Blackmagic Design, and Panasonic in 4K DCI or 4K UHD.

When paired with the Tokina Cinema 1.6x Expander for PL or EF mount versions, the lens becomes a compact size 40-120mm T4.2 that covers Full Frame and Vista Vision 6K and 8K size sensors.

The 25-75 cinema lens matched the mechanical and optical properties of the popular Tokina Cinema 50-135mm T2.9 MKII and 11- 20mm T2.9 zoom lenses. The quality matching throughout the zoom lens line-up includes a parfocal design to maintain focus while zooming, limited focus breathing, and low distortion.

The addition of the 25-75mm completes a 3-lens set of cinema zooms covering 11mm super-wide angles to 135mm telephoto at a price of less than $12,000 for all three lenses which is incredibly competitive for a cinema lens line-up

The suggested retail price for the 25-75mm T2.9 is $5799 and will ship in Spring 2021. All lenses in the series feature an interchangeable mount between PL, EF, Sony E, MFT, and Nikon F mounts.