The ARRI Stellar 2 App provides a smart and innovative way to control professional lighting fixtures via IOS or Android phones and tablets. The old days of sending a production team member up to change the color gel on a lighting fixture may be history, at least with the ARRI Stellar 2 app it appears too. Coronavirus, of course, meant many of us who planned on attending NAB in Las Vegas this year are now working from home. Jumping on Zoom Patrick from ARRI and I talked about the ARRI Stellar 2 App.

Stellar reimagines lighting control by automatically taking care of complex DMX settings and by featuring control interfaces with beautifully designed graphics. Coded intelligence and advanced communication make connecting ARRI SkyPanel, and L-Series fixtures to the app simple and straightforward. After using Stellar, it will be difficult to go back to controlling lights in any other way.

Stellar 2 will be available on the App Store and Google Play

Updates include: The control of third party luminaires incl. manually added fixtures, no RDM required, and empty DMX slot suggestion

Additional features include: swap out fixtures, grouping of different CCT ranges, configurable default intensity, and more live data

Stellar is the perfect app to quickly and easily control ARRI lights while on set. Whether a large film with many scenes and setups or a small project with just a few fixtures, Stellar is built to work in all scenarios. With a long list of feature additions already planned, Stellar will grow into a fully featured lighting control platform. Stellar is the “go-to” application for controlling ARRI LED fixtures as it seamlessly integrates functionality with great design making the task of adjusting lights effortless.

Stellar 2 and Control of third-party luminaires

Stellar 2 is ready to control luminaires from other manufacturers including Litegear, Astera, and Kino Flo. A set of generic dimmers can even be set up to work with tungsten lights (on a DMX dimmer). With Stellar 2, the correct DMX addresses can be assigned to the luminaires in only a couple of steps.

Swap out fixtures

If any fixture needs to be swapped out, possibly due to malfunction, it can be easily exchanged without affecting the setup. A re-scan will detect it, if the fixture has not been in your setup before.

Grouping of different CCT ranges

With Stellar 2, it is now possible to group fixtures with different CCT ranges. The fixture with the smallest range takes precedence while all the other ranges are cropped.

Intensity

Not 100%, not 20%, not zero—Stellar 2 is able to accommodate a variety of unique requirements. Apply your personal value as the default intensity by simply storing it as a favorite in the app settings. The intensity will also remain at the same level throughout all modes.

Additional fixture data

If a fixture can provide these RDM functionalities, temperature and mode information will be displayed in the fixture setups.

With every Stellar update, many small improvements are also made to create a better user experience and improve performance. In Stellar 2, several smaller enhancements have been introduced as well including: a trial phase expiry warning, smoother looks application when no color mode change is necessary, improved connectivity handling, presets that apply on different fixtures, and minor usability, layout, and stability improvements.

More information about Stellar 2 and its new features: www.arri.com/stellar