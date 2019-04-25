JVC continues to build out its “Connected Cam” line of camcorders in which streaming is a built-in feature, not an afterthought add-on. The $3600 GY-HC500 is a 1″, 4K/60p camcorder with wired Ethernet built in for streaming and FTP transfer; it’s expected to ship in June. The $5000 GY-HC550 adds dual-band Wi-Fi with MIMO antennas and Zixi built in; it’s expected in May (Zixi adds error correction and recovery atop the UDP protocol, without the delays and latency of TCP).

These cameras make streaming as simple as onboard recording: once you enter your credentials for YouTube Live or other streaming services, all you need to do is power up, hit the online button, and start streamcasting.

Both cameras include built-in lower-thirds graphics, updatable remotely. The cameras record the usual H.264 to dual SDHC/SDXC cards, and also ProRes 422 HQ to an M.2 SSD in an optional caddy.

The back of JVC’s booth had a large graphic that neatly tells the story:

Disclosure: There is no material relationship between me and JVC or Zixi, and neither company offered any compensation for favorable coverage.

