JVC continues to build out its “Connected Cam” line of camcorders in which streaming is a built-in feature, not an afterthought add-on. The $3600 GY-HC500 is a 1″, 4K/60p camcorder with wired Ethernet built in for streaming and FTP transfer; it’s expected to ship in June. The $5000 GY-HC550 adds dual-band Wi-Fi with MIMO antennas and Zixi built in; it’s expected in May (Zixi adds error correction and recovery atop the UDP protocol, without the delays and latency of TCP).

These cameras make streaming as simple as onboard recording: once you enter your credentials for YouTube Live or other streaming services, all you need to do is power up, hit the online button, and start streamcasting.

Both cameras include built-in lower-thirds graphics, updatable remotely. The cameras record the usual H.264 to dual SDHC/SDXC cards, and also ProRes 422 HQ to an M.2 SSD in an optional caddy.

JVC GY-HC500
Note the ONLINE button and NETWORK status LED
The monitor/XLR pod includes a dedicated PEAKING adjustment rocker
An M.2 SSD in a caddy plugs in to record ProRes
The GY-HC550 adds built-in Wi-Fi
The HC900 is a standard, 2/3" HD camcorder with a B4 lens... and streaming, of course
The cameras are designed to work with JVC's ProHD servers with Zixi
The back of JVC’s booth had a large graphic that neatly tells the story:

What Connected Cams offer: video streaming and FTP out, control, return video and IFB in, and live in-camera CG
Live streaming, direct or through a server, to Facebook, YouTube, and more
Use in-camera Wi-Fi to connect to a bonded hotspot
Disclosure: There is no material relationship between me and JVC or Zixi, and neither company offered any compensation for favorable coverage.


NAB 2019: 8K

RED and NVIDIA: real-time 8K video editing and color grading now!

