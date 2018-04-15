NAB 2018: Sigma Shows Off 105mm f1.4 and 70mm Macro.

E-mounts, 105mm F1.4, and a frame holder for the 14mm.

By Brian Hallett April 15, 2018 NAB Show, Production

At NAB 2018 Sigma showed me their new 70mm macro lens and their new 105mm f1.4 which they are nicknaming “The Bokeh Monster.” Since last year was the year Sigma released their Cine Lens line-up NAB attendees were able to see and/or try Sigma’s entire Cine Lens selection. Additionally, Sigma had on hand their new clamp-on ring for the incredibly wide 14mm Cine Prime Lens so Full-Frame shooters could use a matte box without vignetting.

Sigma 105mm f/1.4

No matter the size. No matter the weight. Give us great Bokeh. This was the approach to building the Sigma 105 f1.4 a short-telephoto, portrait-length prime distinguished by its bright maximum aperture and advanced optical layout. The fast f/1.4 can only be a benefit to those who must work in low-light conditions or have a deep desire to shoot with a depth of field meant for isolating subjects. As part of the Art line of lenses, this lens is also designed for high-resolution rendering, and utilizes FLD and SLD glass to control chromatic aberrations and color fringing for notable clarity. A Super Multi-Layer Coating also enhances image quality by suppressing lens flare and ghosting for improved contrast and color fidelity in strong lighting conditions. Additionally, a rounded nine-blade diaphragm contributes to a pleasing bokeh quality.

Sigma

Product Highlights

  • Full-Frame Format
  • Aperture Range: f/2.8 to f/22
  • Two FLD Elements, Two SLD Elements
  • Low Dispersion and Aspherical Elements
  • Super Multi-Layer Coating
  • 1:1 Magnification, 10.2″ Min. Focus
  • Coreless DC AF Motor, Manual Override
  • Weather-Sealed, Brass Bayonet Mount
  • Rounded 9-Blade Diaphragm
  • Compatible with Sigma USB Dock

