NAB 2018: Sigma Shows Off 105mm f1.4 and 70mm Macro.

Sigma 105mm f/1.4

No matter the size. No matter the weight. Give us great Bokeh. This was the approach to building the Sigma 105 f1.4 a short-telephoto, portrait-length prime distinguished by its bright maximum aperture and advanced optical layout. The fast f/1.4 can only be a benefit to those who must work in low-light conditions or have a deep desire to shoot with a depth of field meant for isolating subjects. As part of the Art line of lenses, this lens is also designed for high-resolution rendering, and utilizes FLD and SLD glass to control chromatic aberrations and color fringing for notable clarity. A Super Multi-Layer Coating also enhances image quality by suppressing lens flare and ghosting for improved contrast and color fidelity in strong lighting conditions. Additionally, a rounded nine-blade diaphragm contributes to a pleasing bokeh quality.