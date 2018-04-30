NAB 2018: ARRI Shows Off Largest and Brightest SkyPanel with the S360

Full-Color, Full Control, Full of Effects, and Full of that soft creamy light we know and love from the Arri SkyPanel

By Brian Hallett April 30, 2018 NAB Show, News

This is one big light source was my first thought. At NAB 2018 the ARRI SkyPanel quite literally lite the show floor. The ARRI SkyPanel has always been known for its tremendous output and large light aperture.  Now with ARRI’s new S360-C the SkyPanel has expanded ARRI’s LED soft light range with the largest and brightest SkyPanel to date. Not only is the S360-C powerful, but it is packed full of exciting features, making it one of the most versatile LED fixtures on the market. Like the rest of the SkyPanel line, the S360-C features include full-color control, lighting effects, wireless DMX built-in, and much more. This is a beast which could replace those M18s some have been using for night exterior street shots.

Great soft light has a lot to do with the size of the source. The larger the source the better the quality and wrap of the light. With the S360-C, size has not been compromised. The surface area of the S360-C is over 5.8 times larger than the S60 and produces beautiful soft light in a wide 105º beam angle. The light will wrap around large objects and throw much farther than the smaller SkyPanels.

LampheadS360-C
Optical System:Swappable Soft Diffusion Panels
Light Aperture:1280 x 870 mm / 50.4 x 34.4“
Beam Angle:105º (Half Peak Angle)
Weight:41 kg / 90.4 lbs (incl. Carbon Fiber Yoke and Spigot)
Handling:Carbon Fiber Yoke, Dual High-Strength Tilt Lock
Mounting28 mm Spigot (Junior Pin)
Tilt Angle+/- 90°
Lamphead Voltage Input54 V DC
Power Consumption1,500 W Nominal, 1,600 W Maximum
Lamphead Power ConnectionMale 4-Pin Metal Locking – 30 Amp
White Light2,800 K to 10,000 K continuously variable correlated color temperature
Colored LightFull RBG+W color gamut with Hue and Saturation control
Lamphead Power Connection:Male 3-Pin XLR to 15 Amp (Pin 1: Negative / Pin 2: Positive)
Battery Connector:Male 4-Pin XLR to 10 Amp (Pin 1: Negative / Pin 4: Positive)
Battery DC Voltage Range:23 to 36 V DC
Battery Mode Light Output:50 % of total output
White Light:2,800 K to 10,000 K continuously variable correlated color temperature
Colored Light:Full RBG+W color gamut with Hue and Saturation control
Color Temperature Tolerance+/- 100 K (nominal), +/- 1/8 Green-Magenta (nominal)
Color RenditionCRI Average > 95
TLCI Average > 90
Green-Magenta Adjustmentcontinuously adjustable (Full Minusgreen to Full Plusgreen)
Dimming0 to 100 % continuous
ControlOn-Board Controller, 5-Pin DMX In and Through,
EtherCon LAN network connectivity, USB-A, Art-Net
Wireless ControlLumenRadio CRMX (DMX & RDM)
Remote Device Management (RDM)DMX Setup, Hour Counter and Standard RDM commands
Software InterfaceEthernet: DMX Setup, Fixture Status & Control, and Firmware Upgrade through PC or Mac
USB-A: Software Upgrade via flash drive
Housing ColorBlue/Silver
Ambient Temperature Operation-20 to +45º C (minus4 to +113º F)
Protection Class / IP RatingIII / IP20
Estimated LED Lifetime (L70)50,000 hours
Estimated Color Shift Over
Lifetime (CCT)		+/- 5 %
CertificationsCE, CB, ENEC, cNRTLus, FCC
pending: PSE
Power Supply UnitS360 PSU
Power Supply Input Range100 to 240 V ~, 50/60 Hz
Power Supply Output Range54 V DC
Power Input ConnectionpowerCON 32A (Schuko / Edison / China / Japan / Bare Ends cables available)
Power Output ConnectionFemale 4-Pin Metal Locking – 30 Amp
Protection Class / IP RatingI / IP20
Weight11.2 kg / 24.7 lbs
Dimensions451 x 240 x 206 mm / 17.7 x 9.4 x 8.1“
ControlOn-Board On / Off Switch
MountingSkyPanel PSU Super Clamp Adapter
CertificationsCE, CB, ENEC, cNRTLus
pending: PSE

NAB 2018: ARRI Signature Prime Lenses for ARRI ALEXA LF

NAB 2018: Panasonic Shows Off Cine Live For VariCam LT

