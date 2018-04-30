NAB 2018: ARRI Shows Off Largest and Brightest SkyPanel with the S360

This is one big light source was my first thought. At NAB 2018 the ARRI SkyPanel quite literally lite the show floor. The ARRI SkyPanel has always been known for its tremendous output and large light aperture. Now with ARRI’s new S360-C the SkyPanel has expanded ARRI’s LED soft light range with the largest and brightest SkyPanel to date. Not only is the S360-C powerful, but it is packed full of exciting features, making it one of the most versatile LED fixtures on the market. Like the rest of the SkyPanel line, the S360-C features include full-color control, lighting effects, wireless DMX built-in, and much more. This is a beast which could replace those M18s some have been using for night exterior street shots.

Great soft light has a lot to do with the size of the source. The larger the source the better the quality and wrap of the light. With the S360-C, size has not been compromised. The surface area of the S360-C is over 5.8 times larger than the S60 and produces beautiful soft light in a wide 105º beam angle. The light will wrap around large objects and throw much farther than the smaller SkyPanels.

Lamphead S360-C Optical System: Swappable Soft Diffusion Panels Light Aperture: 1280 x 870 mm / 50.4 x 34.4“ Beam Angle: 105º (Half Peak Angle) Weight: 41 kg / 90.4 lbs (incl. Carbon Fiber Yoke and Spigot) Handling: Carbon Fiber Yoke, Dual High-Strength Tilt Lock Mounting 28 mm Spigot (Junior Pin) Tilt Angle +/- 90° Lamphead Voltage Input 54 V DC Power Consumption 1,500 W Nominal, 1,600 W Maximum Lamphead Power Connection Male 4-Pin Metal Locking – 30 Amp White Light 2,800 K to 10,000 K continuously variable correlated color temperature Colored Light Full RBG+W color gamut with Hue and Saturation control Lamphead Power Connection: Male 3-Pin XLR to 15 Amp (Pin 1: Negative / Pin 2: Positive) Battery Connector: Male 4-Pin XLR to 10 Amp (Pin 1: Negative / Pin 4: Positive) Battery DC Voltage Range: 23 to 36 V DC Battery Mode Light Output: 50 % of total output White Light: 2,800 K to 10,000 K continuously variable correlated color temperature Colored Light: Full RBG+W color gamut with Hue and Saturation control Color Temperature Tolerance +/- 100 K (nominal), +/- 1/8 Green-Magenta (nominal) Color Rendition CRI Average > 95

TLCI Average > 90 Green-Magenta Adjustment continuously adjustable (Full Minusgreen to Full Plusgreen) Dimming 0 to 100 % continuous Control On-Board Controller, 5-Pin DMX In and Through,

EtherCon LAN network connectivity, USB-A, Art-Net Wireless Control LumenRadio CRMX (DMX & RDM) Remote Device Management (RDM) DMX Setup, Hour Counter and Standard RDM commands Software Interface Ethernet: DMX Setup, Fixture Status & Control, and Firmware Upgrade through PC or Mac

USB-A: Software Upgrade via flash drive Housing Color Blue/Silver Ambient Temperature Operation -20 to +45º C (minus4 to +113º F) Protection Class / IP Rating III / IP20 Estimated LED Lifetime (L70) 50,000 hours Estimated Color Shift Over

Lifetime (CCT) +/- 5 % Certifications CE, CB, ENEC, cNRTLus, FCC

pending: PSE Power Supply Unit S360 PSU Power Supply Input Range 100 to 240 V ~, 50/60 Hz Power Supply Output Range 54 V DC Power Input Connection powerCON 32A (Schuko / Edison / China / Japan / Bare Ends cables available) Power Output Connection Female 4-Pin Metal Locking – 30 Amp Protection Class / IP Rating I / IP20 Weight 11.2 kg / 24.7 lbs Dimensions 451 x 240 x 206 mm / 17.7 x 9.4 x 8.1“ Control On-Board On / Off Switch Mounting SkyPanel PSU Super Clamp Adapter Certifications CE, CB, ENEC, cNRTLus

pending: PSE