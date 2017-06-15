Matt Geller: Small Workgroup Asset Management Using KeyFlow Pro

By Patrick Southern June 15, 2017 Uncategorised

Have you ever found yourself working with the same footage across multiple projects? If so, it is likely you’ve had an organizational nightmare or two. When I was working in documentary, we had numerous shows that largely depended on stock and archival footage. On one particular doc series, we often reused shots across multiple episodes. Trying to keep track of these shots within the NLE proved difficult. Thankfully, media asset managers like Keyflow Pro exist to make organization and handling of a footage library much simpler.

In this presentation, Matt Geller talks about how to use Keyflow Pro to organize, transcode, log, and transfer your footage for use in both Adobe Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro X. Camera Metadata is brought in with the footage. Scene, Take, Reel and other metadata can be added to entire clips, or even groups of clips. Keyflow Pro even allows for ranged metadata to be added to clips, which can then be translated to Markers with duration in Premier Pro or Keyword Ranges in Final Cut Pro X. Keyflow Pro’s integration with Final Cut Pro X just got sweeter in their recent 1.8 release. FCPX editors can now drag Events into Keyflow Pro to be shared with other editors! Matt covers this around the 14 minute mark in his presentation.

https://youtu.be/U4h9fMRNVfA

 


Was This Post Helpful:

0 votes, 0 avg. rating

Share:

Rampant Design Tools – Flare Essentials

Patrick Southern

Patrick Southern is Chief Workflow Officer at LumaForge. He is also a documentary editor and has worked on projects for A&E, National Geographic, and the Lifetime Movie Network.

You Might Also Like

Filmmaker Friday featuring filmmaker Cam McHarg

Filmmaker Friday featuring filmmaker Cam McHarg

June 09, 2017
Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Creating The LEGO BATMAN Movie look with BCC Title Studio

Let’s Edit with Media Composer – Creating The LEGO BATMAN Movie look with BCC Title Studio

May 25, 2017
Watch “An Experiential Review of the Blackmagic Mini Control Panel” On-Demand at moviola.com

Watch “An Experiential Review of the Blackmagic Mini Control Panel” On-Demand at moviola.com

May 23, 2017
PVC Logo
PVC App Demo

Now Available in the App Store

Get access to our latest and featured articles from your favorite authors, wherever you are, directly on your phone!

  • Clean and Easy to Read
  • Blazing Fast Notifications for New Articles
  • Free Tuesday Webinar Access
Apple App Store
Google App Store
Get your FREE Search Bins Project File!
Want Us to Remind You?
Enter your email and subscribe!
Get Access!
Please enter your email address to view our free live webinar!
*you will be added to the ProVideoCoalition.com newsletter and if you’re already signed up, it won’t send you duplicate e-mails