Have you ever found yourself working with the same footage across multiple projects? If so, it is likely you’ve had an organizational nightmare or two. When I was working in documentary, we had numerous shows that largely depended on stock and archival footage. On one particular doc series, we often reused shots across multiple episodes. Trying to keep track of these shots within the NLE proved difficult. Thankfully, media asset managers like Keyflow Pro exist to make organization and handling of a footage library much simpler.

In this presentation, Matt Geller talks about how to use Keyflow Pro to organize, transcode, log, and transfer your footage for use in both Adobe Premiere Pro and Final Cut Pro X. Camera Metadata is brought in with the footage. Scene, Take, Reel and other metadata can be added to entire clips, or even groups of clips. Keyflow Pro even allows for ranged metadata to be added to clips, which can then be translated to Markers with duration in Premier Pro or Keyword Ranges in Final Cut Pro X. Keyflow Pro’s integration with Final Cut Pro X just got sweeter in their recent 1.8 release. FCPX editors can now drag Events into Keyflow Pro to be shared with other editors! Matt covers this around the 14 minute mark in his presentation.

https://youtu.be/U4h9fMRNVfA